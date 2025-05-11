"Has been a disaster" - Paul Scholes claims Ruben Amorim has make a risky mistake at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Ruben Amorim will regret his decision to focus on the UEFA Europa League this season. He claimed that the plan to ignore the Premier League results this season is risky and will backfire soon.

Scholes said that he did not agree with Amorim's decision to play youngsters in the league as they were bound to finish in the bottom half of the table. He claimed that the players will get used to the situation, and it could play a huge role next season. He said on TNT Sports (via METRO):

"Manchester United should be able to play in two or three competitions at once without sacrificing something, and they've clearly sacrificed the league. I don't like it and I don't agree with it and I believe there has to be some sort of standards required in a Premier League team. It's almost as if they go into Premier League games and there's an acceptance that they're not going to win the game, which is madness."

"I think the acceptance has come from everyone. I think it's come from the manager even though he won't admit it. He's not playing teams to win games of football in the league. I think even fans are thinking let's get these league games out of the way because the league has been a disaster. They're probably thinking: 'Play whoever you want, we don't care'. There's an acceptance to it which I think is wrong because the Premier League is your bread and butter. But if you're going to get Champions League football by winning the Europa League, it'll all be forgotten, I hope."

"There is that bad taste in your mouth that the Premier League form is so bad, and they might regret it next year. I think the manager should be using this time to learn how to win games when you're not playing that well, because it's going to happen again next year. I don't think you can just switch a button next season and, all of a sudden, you're going to see them play brilliantly in the league. I think it's quite risky sacrificing the Premier League for the sake of Champions League football next year."

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim stated earlier this season that he was not thinking about the results in the Premier League. He added that he was going to play the main players in the Europa League and give youngsters a chance in the league.

Manchester United set to finish near the relegation zone

Manchester United are 16th in the Premier League table after their 2-0 loss to West Ham United on Sunday, May 11. The Red Devils suffered their 17th loss in the league and are just two spots above the relegation zone.

However, they are safe from the drop as the bottom three are decided for the season. Ipswich Town, Southampton, and Leicester City are dropping to the Championship next season after their poor form in the top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur sit right below Manchester United in the Premier League, but both sides have a golden chance to end the season on a high. They clash in the UEFA Europa League final this season at San Mames on May 21. The winner will finish with a trophy and qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

