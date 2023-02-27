“Has done what Cristiano Ronaldo failed to do” - Pundit explains why Manchester United star is acquiring ‘special status’ after EFL Cup win

Former Manchester United footballer Garth Crooks believes Casemiro has united the Red Devils' dressing room, something he feels Cristiano Ronaldo failed to do during his second stint with the club.

The English giants won their first trophy under Erik ten Hag on Sunday (February 26). They beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley to lift the EFL Cup, referred to as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons.

Starring in the match for Manchester United, as he has done on many occasions this season, was Casemiro. The Brazilian opened the scoring for his side and also marshaled the midfield, while helping his defense keep another clean sheet.

Many eyebrows were raised when the Old Trafford outfit agreed a deal worth £70 million to sign the then 30-year-old from Real Madrid last summer. However, he has quickly established himself as a key player and fan favorite.

Crooks has waxed lyrical about Casemiro striving for success in Manchester despite everything he achieved with Los Blancos. The former forward pointed out that the midfielder could have easily taken a casual approach after joining the club last summer. He wrote in his BBC Sports column:

"What a professional Casemiro has turned out to be for United. He could, at the age of 31 and having achieved all the success he has in his career with Real Madrid, sat on his fat contract living on easy street.

"Instead he has come to Old Trafford determined to transform the fortunes of a club that was on its knees when he arrived. The football was dire, the dressing room toxic and results poor."

Crooks believes Casemiro has earned himself a special place in the fans' hearts as he has managed to unite the Manchester United squad, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo. He added:

"The Brazilian has slowly got his team-mates playing again and now winning trophies. His performance against Newcastle in the EFL Cup final was a leader's performance.

"Casemiro has done precisely what Cristiano Ronaldo failed to do and that was unite a dressing room - and he is acquiring special status very quickly among the United fans."

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk



You absolutely believe those reports saying he's happier than he's ever been playing football.



Obsessed with winning. Quite comfortably the best defensive midfielder in the world.



United need to take advantage of the time he's here. Casemiro is just mint.

Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint with Manchester United turned sour

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford in 2021, 12 years after he left the club for Real Madrid, was one that excited the fans. However, his second stint with the Premier League giants quickly turned sour after a first season that saw him finish with 24 goals for an average United side.

Frustrated with his decreased playing time, Ronaldo launched an attack on Manchester United manager Ten Hag in an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. His contract was terminated by mutual consent in November 2022 as a result.

