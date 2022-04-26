“Has to be exactly the same” – Paul Scholes urges Erik ten Hag to copy Mikel Arteta ahead of Manchester United reign

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised incoming manager Erik ten Hag to borrow a leaf from Mikel Arteta's book.

The former England international believes the new Manchester United manager must adopt a tough approach with the Old Trafford players.

Scholes stated his belief that Ten Hag must make the players follow his methods to the letter.

Speaking to TalkSport, he said:

"It is certainly a big job for him, it is a big job for anybody. I suppose there is an element of risk about it and there will be about any manager that you might appoint."

"He has done really well at Ajax, I think he has got a really good pedigree, working with Pep at Bayern Munich as well. But he just has to believe in his methods. This job is 10 times the job of Ajax, we know they are the best team in Holland, and they always will be."

"Manchester United is a worldwide football club and he is going to have to take criticism at times because that's the way it is going to come. I think he has got a group of players who are talented but just has to get this group of players to believe in his methods, I think it is quite obvious that this group of players, with the last manager especially, haven't believed in what they have been coached and haven't believed in the way they have been playing."

"He has to be a tough manager, a little bit like Arteta at Arsenal, he has done a big rebuilding job and took no-nonsense. I think this manager has to be exactly the same.''

Arteta has helped revamp Arsenal's season after a tough start. The Spanish manager has been strict in adhering to disciplinary measures. He has spared no effort in ridding the dressing room of disruptive influence.

Erik ten Hag has a tough rebuilding job at Manchester United

Manchester United could miss out on European qualification

Erik ten Hag was recently announced as the new Manchester United manager, bringing an end to months of speculation.

The 52-year-old has earned rave reviews for his work at Ajax Amsterdam but will be embarking on his biggest managerial challenge so far.

United's struggles this term mean they are likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification. Even a top-five finish might be beyond reach.

Things have progressively worsened at Old Trafford and a thorough rebuild is needed to rejuvenate the club.

It remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag will be up to the mammoth task awaiting him, but fans are optimistic that he can get the job done.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit