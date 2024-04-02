"Has to give something more" - Barcelona loanee criticized by current club's boss, says 'he is not doing enough'

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati has been criticized by Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi after his less-than-ideal spell with the English side. The Spanish forward has not had the expected impact since his arrival in the Premier League on loan last summer.

Fati turned down an opportunity to move to Tottenham Hotspur in favour of a shock move to Brighton after De Zerbi reportedly managed to convince him. The Spanish international had returned from a serious knee injury when he joined the Seagulls and was expected to have a huge season.

Ansu Fati has so far failed to reach the heights anticipated of him in a Brighton shirt, leading to criticism from manager Roberto De Zerbi. The former Sassuolo manager said in a press conference on Tuesday that the 21-year-old is not doing enough at the club. He said (via Football Espana):

“Ansu Fati has to give something more, because right now, he is not doing enough.”

“The expectations with him are always very high. The first part of his career has been hard to accept and understand, but for great players the most important thing is to adapt to the expectations you have.”

The former Barcelona phenom has seen his career stagnate in recent years as a result of his struggles with injury. The Spaniard has not registered a goal or an assist since November, although he spent time out injured between November and February.

Fati is expected to leave Barcelona permanently this summer, but his loan spell at Brighton would not have significantly aided his chances of finding a suitor. He has managed just four goals in 26 appearances for the Seagulls this season.

Barcelona duo ruled out of crunch PSG clash

Barcelona will be without two key players, Frenkie De Jong and Pedri, when they take on reigning French champions PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The pair of midfielders remain some way from full fitness after suffering injuries.

De Jong and Pedri both left the match against Athletic Club at the San Mames in the first half on March 3 through injury. According to MARCA, the duo will not be ready for the first leg of their quarterfinal clash against PSG on April 10 at the Parc des Princes.

The Spanish champions received a boost earlier as Andreas Christensen was passed fit to feature after an Achilles problem. The Dane is expected to feature in midfield if Pedri and De Jong are unable to return in time for the match.

