"Has gone off the boil" – Arsenal sent warning about 23-year-old star who may have just lost his form

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Garth Crooks has slammed Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah for his recent drop in form in the Premier League.

The Gunners registered their 18th Premier League win of the ongoing 2022-23 season with a 1-0 away victory over Leicester City on Saturday (February 25). Gabriel Martinelli scored the decisive goal in the 46th minute after Leandro Trossard had a goal ruled out in the first half.

Nketiah, 23, came on as a second-half substitute in place of Trossard, who arrived in a deal worth up to £27 million last month. He completed just two passes and two dribbles during his 20-minute cameo.

In his BBC Team of the Week column, Crooks picked Trossard as one of the best performers and shared his thoughts on Nketiah. He wrote:

"Playing Leandro Trossard as an out-and-out striker is like placing a sticking plaster over a gaping wound. The Belgium international is not a natural centre-forward and, while his goal against the Foxes was brilliantly taken before VAR thought otherwise, Arsenal must get Eddie Nketiah – who admittedly has gone off the boil – back to form if they intend to keep a hand on the Premier League title."

Nketiah, who has scored four goals in 22 league games so far, showed signs of promise after stepping into Gabriel Jesus' boots in January. He scored four times in his first five games after the mid-season break before going on a five-match goal drought since the start of February.

He is next expected to be in action for Arsenal against Everton in their Premier League encounter at the Emirates on Wednesday (March 1).

James Benge @jamesbenge Arsenal can only fill the Gabriel Jesus-shaped hole in their side with Gabriel Jesus. However Leandro Trossard offered a better approximation of the Brazilian than Eddie Nketiah, who had been nursing a slight knock in the week. cbssports.com/soccer/news/ar… Arsenal can only fill the Gabriel Jesus-shaped hole in their side with Gabriel Jesus. However Leandro Trossard offered a better approximation of the Brazilian than Eddie Nketiah, who had been nursing a slight knock in the week. cbssports.com/soccer/news/ar… https://t.co/YIk5AhW14T

Ray Parlour names 25-year-old Arsenal ace as player he wants to go on a night out with

Speaking to Daily Star, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has identified Gabriel Jesus as a player who would be a perfect party companion. He said:

"From what I've seen so far, I was lucky to go pre-season with them; they all seem a good bunch of lads. Our era was a little bit crazy. The early 90s was always that Tuesday club and all that. If I could pick one to go on a night out with, I think what I've seen so far, I'd pick Jesus. He looks like a little party animal, and he likes a night out."

Parlour, who helped Arsenal lift three Premier League titles, added:

"He seems a really good lad as well. He's always got a smile on his face. Or [Bukayo] Saka, he's always smiling. But if I had to pick one, it's probably Jesus. I think he likes a beer more than Saka."

