"Has a humility and a greatness worthy of the player he is on the pitch" - Inter Miami star on working alongside Lionel Messi

Inter Miami midfielder Federico Redondo opened up on playing alongside superstar Lionel Messi. The Argentine youngster admitted that it was a dream of his to play alongside the 36-year-old.

He said (via Inter Miami News):

“The truth is that it is a dream. When you see Leo here playing you really admire him more because he has a humility and a greatness worthy of the player he is on the pitch. It is more admiration than learning from him. On the pitch, it is not easy, even though it is not easy, but it is not easy to learn.”

Trending

Following a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi completed a move to Inter Miami last summer. Since his arrival, he has had a massive influence on the growing popularity of the sport in the States.

He has also played a key role in overturning the fortunes of the Herons. The side were in last place in the Eastern Conference of the MLS prior to his arrival last season but he lifted them to a Leagues Cup triumph while a late strong run saw them fall just short of the playoffs.

This season, however, they have already booked their spot and are currently in the lead in the Eastern Conference, eight points above second-place FC Cincinnati. He has been in scintillating form, grabbing 14 goals and 11 assists in just 15 games.

Patrice Evra opens up on facing Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra spoke about his battles against Argentine hero Lionel Messi. The French defender claimed that it was easy to play against the 36-year-old when he was deployed on the right wing during Barcelona's Champions League semis against the Red Devils in 2008.

Evra said (via the Stick to Football Podcast):

“I had a good game against Lionel Messi, he dribbled past me once because I went too fast [to close him down], and he put the ball over my head, but being honest, when Messi played out wide, for me, he was easy to catch. My issue was when he went into the pockets in the middle, but I never had any issues playing against him.”

Across the two legs, Evra managed to keep the attacker quiet as Barcelona failed to find the back of the net in either leg. The first leg in Camp Nou ended 0-0 while Paul Scholes bagged a stunner in the second leg to send United through to the finals.

In all, Messi and Barcelona faced Manchester United four times between 2008 and 2011. United won just one of those games while the Blaugrana notably defeated Sir Alex Ferguson's men twice in the finals of the Champions League in 2009 and 2011.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback