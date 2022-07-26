“Has some of the ingredients of Andres Iniesta” – Pep Lijnders lavishes praise on Liverpool star who ‘thinks like a creative midfielder’

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders has heaped praise on teenage sensation Harvey Elliot and has compared the midfielder to former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta. Lijnders has been Jurgen Klopp's right-hand man since joining the Merseyside club in 2018.

Elliot joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019. After being on the fringes of the club's first team during his debut campaign at Anfield, he was sent out on loan to Blackburn Rovers during the 2020-21 campaign.

He scored seven goals in 42 Championship games for the club before returning to Liverpool last summer. The youngster enjoyed a more prominent role in the club's first team last season.

However, his development and involvement was hampered by an ankle injury which kept him out of action for nearly five months. Lijdners believes Elliot is one for the future and has compared his style of play to Andres Iniesta.

The Spaniard was widely considered one of the best players of his generation and helped Barcelona win nine La Ligas, six Copa del Reys, and four Champions League titles.

"There is no such thing as like for like in football, but Harvey Elliott has some of the ingredients of Andres Iniesta and thinks like a creative midfielder," said Ljinders as per The Mirror.

Harvey Elliot started two of the Reds' three pre-season friendlies. He will be keen to make an impression during the club's final game of their pre-season tour against RB Salzburg tomorrow to boost his chances of becoming a regular starter for the club.

Harvey Elliot could have a more prominent role next season if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaves Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is a massive fan of Harvey Elliot and believes the teenager is like a new signing (via The Athletic). The German will therefore be keen to develop and promote the youngster this season. He is, however, behind a number of experienced midfielders in the pecking order at Anfield.

Elliot could have a more prominent role next season if the Reds part ways with a midfielder. As per the Irish Mirror, West Ham are interested in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 28-year-old struggled to nail down a regular place in Klopp's starting line-up last season, making just 17 Premier League appearances.

The midfielder will be keen to be a regular starter next season as he is at the peak of his career. The Reds could also be open to parting ways with the former Arsenal star as he has just one year left on his contract.

