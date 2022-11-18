“Has Messi ever been told to come on with 3 minutes left and his team winning 2-0?” – Piers Morgan defends Cristiano Ronaldo with latest tweet

TV personality Piers Morgan has defended Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo once again, claiming legends of the game are not asked to play three minutes in a match.

He named Lionel Messi, Pele, Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane in the list of legendary footballers who have not come off the bench for the final parts of a match.

Morgan was responding to questions from fans about Ronaldo's attitude for refusing to come on as a substitute.

He tweeted:

"Not allowed for me, a coach to put me in three minutes in a game. Sorry, I'm not that kind of player". Cristiano Ronaldo: "It's something that I regret to leave from the stadium vs Tottenham — but in the same way I felt provoked by Erik ten Hag", tells @piersmorgan. Has Messi ever been told to come on with 3 minutes left and his team winning 2-0? Or Pele? Or Maradona? Or Zidane? Or Cruyff? Or Bergkamp?

In his recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo claimed that he was disrespected by Erik ten Hag when the manager asked him to play three minutes in the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Manchester United forward said:

"Don't tell me that the top players, the guys who want everything, the key players will play three minutes. Come on, this is unacceptable after what they keep saying before, that they respect me, that they do this, they do that. For me it was not respect, this is why I take this decision I regret [to storm off during the Tottenham match]."

He continued:

"I apologised to my teammates for the situation, I did a post, an Instagram, I regret leaving the stadium. I regret my teammates know what I felt, and I said to them, apologised, but in the same way, I don't regret taking the decision to not come on… The coach didn't have respect for me."

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he is being forced out of Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that the Manchester United board and manager are trying to force him out of the club. He added that he never had such issues at Real Madrid or Juventus but feels the club have a strategy to push him out.

He told Piers Morgan:

"I think it was a strategy from the club for me to react that way. I was very disappointed for the communication of Manchester United. To be honest, I never had a problem with any club, with any coach. And they suspend me three days, which I felt it was a lot - and the level of sport, clubs, I felt a lot. It was a shame."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently with the Portugal national team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on Sunday.

