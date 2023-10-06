"Has now had two setbacks in rehab" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on veteran star ahead of Brighton game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided some bad news regarding Thiago Alcantara's recovery from injury ahead of their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Klopp revealed the extent of the Spaniard's setbacks in his press conference. He said:

"Thiago Alcantara has now had two setbacks in rehab.

"Not massive but enough to take him off the pitch again. Obviously not the same injury, not at all, but a bit similar. I will not pressure on a return."

Thiago made 28 appearances for Liverpool last season and was a regular member of the first-team squad. However, he has suffered multiple injuries in quick succession to his hip flexors and thighs, causing unforeseen complications in his return.

As reported, the Spaniard has faced two latest setbacks, both different from his previous injuries as his struggles continue.

Thiago has not yet made an appearance for the Reds this season. He is likely to be out for at least another month as his chances of being a part of the first team keep dwindling.

The Spaniard has made 97 appearances for Liverpool, scoring three goals and providing six assists since joining from Bayern Munich in 2020.

Whether or not he can get back to his best after successive injury issues remains to be seen.

Ryan Gravenberch expresses delight after first Liverpool goal

One player who has benefitted from Thiago Alcantara's absence is summer signing Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool defeated Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 5, to move atop Group E with six points. Gravenberch gave his team the lead on the cusp of half-time with a tap-in following Trent Alexander-Arnold's parried shot. Diogo Jota doubled the Reds' lead late in the game.

Having joined from Bayern Munich in the summer, the Dutch midfielder was delighted to have scored. He said in his post-match interview:

"Yeah, it's great. It feels super good. The best goal in my career so far, I think. Easiest goal, too. Doesn't matter how they come, a goal is a goal!"

The interviewer asked him how different was it being with the Reds as compared to Bayern, to which he responded:

"I think the minutes. Just the minutes. You know, when you give a player minutes, you get confident, and I think that's it."

Klopp's men will travel to Brighton for their next Premier League game on Sunday, October 8. They will look to return to winning ways in the league after a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in their last match.