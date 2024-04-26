"Has been so poor of late" – Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool must replace 24-year-old star after Merseyside derby loss

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that his former team should replace Ibrahima Konate with a new centre-back in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Earlier this Wednesday (April 24), the Reds slumped to their first loss at Everton in the Premier League since 2010. They lost 2-0 at Goodison Park with Konate failing to assert his authority in his team's backline.

Konate, who left RB Leipzig for £36 million in 2021, endured a difficult time against Everton attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The 24-year-old also played a vital role in the Toffees' 27th-minute opener as his dismal attempt to clear the ball led to Jarrad Branthwaite's goal.

During the recent Merseyside derby game, Carragher slammed the Frenchman for his poor defensive nous. He told Sky Sports (h/t TBR):

"Konate here, I mean what is he doing? He doesn't know where he is, just sticks a leg out at it."

In his recent Sky Sports column, Carragher opined on Konate again:

"Konate has been so poor of late. Liverpool need to buy a centre-back in the summer."

Konate, who has proved to be quite injury prone in the last few years, has featured in 90 games across all competitions for Liverpool so far. He has helped them keep 31 clean sheets and contributed three goals.

With Matip likely to be released and Konate in poor form, the Reds are believed to delve deep into the market for a defender this summer. They have reportedly been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt's Willian Pacho, Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio, and LOSC Lille's Leny Yoro.

Pundit urges Liverpool to sell star forward

Speaking on talkSPORT, television pundit Simon Jordan urged the Anfield outfit to part ways with Mohamed Salah ahead of the 2024-25 season. He said (h/t Echo):

"Salah has had a remarkable return for Liverpool and there is no doubt he is a top player, but I think his race is beginning to be run. There is so much behind this move to Saudi Arabia: being a Muslim, going to a Muslim country and the economics of all of that and the value of it. He didn't go last year and I think he will go this year."

Salah, who will turn 32 this June, has struggled in front of goal since returning from his hamstring issue last month. He has netted just once from open play in his past seven games in all competitions for Liverpool.

So far, the Egyptian has scored 210 goals and registered 88 assists in 345 overall outings for the Reds, lifting eight trophies in the process.