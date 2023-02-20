"Has been really unfair" - Barcelona manager Xavi slams critics of star player who 'always performs' after 2-0 win over Cadiz

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has hit back at critics of star player Sergi Roberto after the team's 2-0 La Liga win over Cadiz on Sunday (February 19).

The versatile veteran started the game and even captained in the absence of Sergio Busquets, scoring the opener and setting up the second for Robert Lewandowski. With the win, Barcelona moved eight points clear at the top of La Liga after 22 games.

Despite Roberto's strong performances, he has recently faced heavy criticism. Speaking after the game, Xavi slammed such criticism, calling it 'really unfair' and 'among the worst I have seen in my career.' Defending the 31-year-old central midfielder, Xavi said:

“Sergi always performs in different positions. The criticism of him has been really unfair, among the worst I have seen in my career.''

He added:

“This is a player who’s come through at the club. He performs wherever he plays; he never complains; he’s a tremendous captain, selfless, loves the club. ... I have blind faith in him.”

The coach's comments come at a crucial time for the club, as they get ready to face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoff second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday (February 23). Xavi also confirmed that Busquets, who missed the Cadiz game due to injury, will return for the game.

Barcelona's recent form has been strong, going unbeaten in 17 games across competitions. Their attacking prowess has been on full display, with Lewandowski in fine form, scoring 24 goals in 29 games. The team's defence has also been solid, conceding just three goals in their last eight games.

It remains to be seen if the Blaugrana can continue their winning form and win their first league title in four years.

Barcelona make club history with second-most points after 22 league games

Barcelona have made club history with their second-highest points tally after 22 La Liga games. With 59 points, they have secured their best-ever defensive record, conceding only seven goals.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Barcelona's 59 points this season are the second-most points through 22 games in club history 🤯 Barcelona's 59 points this season are the second-most points through 22 games in club history 🤯 https://t.co/gSt4qs12vh

This season's tally is the joint second-best in La Liga history, having been achieved four times, thrice by Barcelona and once by Real Madrid.

Barca's 2010-11 season is still considered the best, as they amassed 61 points after 22 games. However, this season's team, led by former player Xavi Hernandez, is setting new records with their exceptional defensive performances.

