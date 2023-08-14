"Has been reckless", "He was bad" - Manchester United fans call out star as he gets subbed out at half-time against Wolves

Manchester United fans called out Lisandro Martinez after the Argentine was replaced at halftime for the Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The clash at Old Trafford is currently at a 0-0 stalemate. Wolves have been the better team so far and had the more open chances to find the back of the net. However, neither team has managed to find the back of the net yet.

Martinez, meanwhile, had a tough time dealing with Matheus Cunha and has been taken off by Erik ten Hag. The Argentine won only two ground duels and was dribbled past on two occasions during the game. He also lost possession of the ball four times.

Fans reacted as Victor Lindelof replaced Martinez with one writing:

"Lindelof will replace Martinez in the second half."

Another said:

"Smart. Martinez has been reckless."

One fan commented:

"He was bad tbf."

One more wrote:

"Yh I understand. Licha’s been off today."

Another claimed:

"Lisandro hooked."

Yet another fan opined:

"The best cb in the league lisandro martinez hooked at home against wolves."

Dimitar Berbatov reacts to the first half of Manchester United vs. Wolves

Dimitar Berbatov shared his take on Manchester United's performance in the first half of the Premier League showdown against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Bulgarian wasn't impressed with the quality of the game.

Berbatov said that the game was a sloppy affair during the first 45 minutes. The former striker added that Wolves were the team with more clear-cut openings. He said (via @UtdPlug on Twitter):

“Ugly, boring game in my book. The passing was bad, decision making was bad and there were some silly yellow cards for Manchester United. Wolves had the better chances to score.”

United had a disastrous start to their season last season as Erik ten Hag lost his first two games in charge of the club. Fans are hoping for a better start to the 2023-24 campaign.