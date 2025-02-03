“Has to retire tomorrow”, “Wasted Messi effort” - Fans slam Inter Miami superstar despite their 3-1 win over Sporting San Miguelito

Inter Miami fans have criticized Luis Suarez after he failed to convert Lionel Messi's brilliant through-ball during their 3-1 win over Sporting San Miguelito. The two sides faced off in a club friendly at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez on Sunday, February 2.

Javier Mascherano and company were dealt an early blow after Adan Hendricks found the bottom left corner in the 24th minute to hand the hosts the lead. Fortunately, Benjamin Cremaschi leveled the scores for the Herons with a good finish (45+2').

Tadeo Allende gave Inter Miami the lead in the 49th minute via Suarez's assist before their recent signing, Fafa Picault, netted in the bottom right corner 15 minutes later to seal a comfortable win.

Trending

However, the Herons could have scored in the 60th minute when Lionel Messi brilliantly dribbled past multiple Sporting San Miguelito in the middle of the pitch. He then played a lovely through-ball into the path of Suarez, who tamely struck the ball straight at the keeper.

Expand Tweet

In addition, Luis Suarez landed none of his three shots on target and notably struggled to get going in terms of his mobility. One Inter Miami fan posted:

"I'm tired of Messi dropping deep to create play. The team is trash. Suárez has to retire tomorrow."

Expand Tweet

Another fan tweeted:

"ok, but why is nobody talking about Suarez miss ? He just wasted Messi effort."

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted below:

"You guys sincerely don't think that Suarez should be on the pitch for 90 mins, just because he wants to? sign a striker and spare the rest of us the utter frustration that comes with watching him waddle all over the pitch," one fan commented.

"Who is the backup striker? Suarez sucks," another questioned.

"That striker needs to quick sold, right now," one fan insisted.

"Suarez time for you to retire," another chimed in.

How did Lionel Messi fare during Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Sporting San Miguelito?

After drawing their two previous fixtures, Inter Miami picked up their first non-penalty friendly win of the pre-season following their 3-1 win over Sporting San Miguelito.

Lionel Messi was handed a match rating of 7.5, per FotMob, completing the most dribbles (two) and winning the most duels (four) out of any player on the pitch. The 37-year-old also created one chance, completed 21 passes from an attempted 26 (81 percent accuracy), landed both his shots on target, and made eight passes into the final third during his 77-minute stay on the pitch.

Inter Miami will next face Olimpia in a club friendly on Saturday, February 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback