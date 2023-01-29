"Has the skills to be part of the Manchester United project" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on £350,000-per-week star 

Journalist Fabrizio Romano believes that Jadon Sancho is still viewed as an important part of Manchester United under manager Erik ten Hag.

The English winger last featured for the Red Devils in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League back in October. He has since been away from the first-team set-up due to, as Ten Hag put it last month, physical and mental issues.

Signed for a fee of £73 million from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, Sancho has failed to live up to expectations at United. He has scored just eight goals and provided four assists in 52 games across competitions for his new club.

After spending some time away from the first team and training with Dutch amateur club OJC Rosmalen, Sancho is now slowly working his way to making a return. Romano believes Ten Hag and co. are protecting Sancho because he is a valued member at Old Trafford.

The Italian journalist told GiveMeSport:

"I think they are protecting him because they are convinced that he has the skills to be a part of the Manchester United project."

On his day, the 22-year-old is one of the finest wingers in the game with the ability to beat defenders and create chances for his teammates at will. The 23-cap England international was left out of his nation's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He will be eager to make a return to manager Gareth Southgate's line-up but for that to happen, he has to start playing regularly for Manchester United. It remains to be seen exactly when fans will get to see United's No. 25 back on the pitch once again this campaign.

Sancho, who is paid £350,000 a week in salary at United, still has three-and-a-half years left on his contract.

Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United star suffered injury vs Reading

Manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that star midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered an ankle injury in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Reading on Saturday (28 January).

The Denmark international was substituted for Fred in the 54th minute after a crunching tackle from Andy Carroll. The Brazilian midfielder went on to assist his compatriot, Casemiro, three minutes later to double Manchester United's lead.

This is a big problem if serious.

Laughable that Andy Carroll wasn’t even booked for his grim challenge on Christian Eriksen.This is a big problem if serious.https://t.co/ItT0JnO63v

The former Real Madrid midfielder's brace was followed by a sending-off for Carroll and a goal for Fred within a minute of each other. Eriksen's injury was the only dampener for the Red Devils in a sublime FA Cup fourth-round win.

After the game, Ten Hag confirmed (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"It is always difficult to say so short after the game finished. But it is an ankle injury, and we have to see what is the diagnosis."

