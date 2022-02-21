"Has to be stronger" - Paul Scholes says Manchester United star was "too soft" in the buildup to Leeds United's equalizer

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has blamed Bruno Fernandes for Leeds United's equalizer against the Red Devils on Sunday.

The two domestic rivals locked horns in a Premier League clash at Elland Road, with Manchester United emerging 4-2 winners in a tightly-contested game.

At one point in the match, Leeds came from two goals down to level the score at 2-2.

In the build-up to that second goal, Fernandes, according to Scholes, could have done better.

The former England international told Premier League Productions (via Metro):

"I think Fernandes has to be stronger. He’s almost looking for a foul before anything happens and I don’t think it is a foul. Fernandes has got to be stronger there, that’s a little bit too soft. His head is up in the air looking for a foul before he comes in."

While Scholes advised the Portuguese star to toughen up, Fernandes remained adamant that he was fouled in the build-up to Leeds' equalizer. The Portugal international told MUTV after the game:

"I think it was a foul because when I passed the ball with my right foot he stamped on my left. Obviously, I didn’t see if he touched the ball when I made the pass. It’s England, no? It’s English football so I have to get used to it, it’s okay."

Leeds' equalizer counted for little as Manchester United eventually went on to win the game 4-2 and record their second straight victory in the Premier League.

Manchester United are outsiders to finish in the top four

A look at the current table will show that Manchester United are currently fourth in the standings with 46 points from 26 games.

However, barring West Ham United, the other three teams immediately behind the Red Devils could overtake the Old Trafford outfit if they win their games in hand.

Arsenal can climb furthest as they currently have 42 points from 23 games. Tottenham Hotspur are on 39 points after 23 games and can also overtake United.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have 40 points from 24 games and will go level on points with United if they win their two games in hand. Given Wolves' win at Old Trafford earlier this season, they will overtake Ralf Rangnick's side based on their head-to-head record.

These are worrying signs for United, who need to finish in the top four to attract big players and a top manager to the club next season.

