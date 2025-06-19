"Has told friends and family he expects to join Arsenal" - Journalist claims star is likely to join Gunners despite Manchester United interest

Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly told close friends and family that he expects to move to Arsenal despite interest from Manchester United. The Sporting CP striker is one of the most sought-after attackers in European football.

Speaking in a recent discussion on TalkSPORT, journalist Alex Cross reported (via The Boot Room):

“I had a message 24 hours or so ago suggesting that Viktor Gyokeres has told friends and family he expects to join Arsenal. We know that Manchester United are interested in signing him as well, obviously there is that pre-existing relationship with Ruben Amorim. But Arsenal can offer Champions League football, maybe can offer a tilt at the title next season.”

Crook went on to clarify that:

“But Sporting are going to play hardball, there’s been a fallout between Gyokeres and the club because his agent has suggested that they had a gentleman’s agreement he could leave for £60m, I think they’re looking for nearer £80m. Arsenal are juggling both him and Benjamin Sesko, they’ve opened talks with Leipzig as well but at the moment, I would say Gyokeres looks the more likely.”

Gyokeres played his best football under current Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, scoring 66 goals and providing 23 assists in 68 games under the Portuguese tactician.

Gyokeres is expected to leave the Portuguese capital this season after another impressive season with Sporting. He has scored 97 goals and provided 28 assists in 102 games to help them to two league titles and one domestic cup so far. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2028.

Arsenal legend wishes Gunners signed Manchester United captain

Gunners legend Ian Wright has named the one Red Devils player he would want in North London. The former England striker said Bruno Fernandes would be a brilliant addition to his former side after he impressed again for his club last term.

Speaking on The Overlap (via Metro), Wright said:

“I wish we had Bruno Fernandes, I wish we had Bruno. I would love to have him at Arsenal.”

Bruno Fernandes moved from Sporting to Old Trafford in January 2020 for a reported €65 million. He has been outstanding since his arrival, bagging 98 goals and 86 assists in 290 appearances to help the club to one FA Cup and one League Cup.

The Portuguese magnifico is contracted to the Old-Trafford based side until the summer of 2027 and reportedly turned down a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal recently.

