"Hasn't done anything since he’s been at that football club" - Tim Sherwood slams £340,000 Manchester United superstar 

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood reckons Raphael Varane has done nothing since he joined Manchester United in 2021, claiming that the club have gone backwards under Erik ten Hag.

Varane established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world at Real Madrid over the course of a decade. He won 18 major trophies, including three La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

The 30-year-old joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 for £35 million, penning a lucrative four-year deal. He was expected to have a similar impact at Old Trafford and transform the Red Devils' defence into a formidable unit.

Despite United winning the Carabao Cup last season, the transfer hasn't been successful for either party. Varane has missed 39 games in the last two seasons due to injury (via Transfermarkt), recently missing out on United's 2-1 league win against Brentford due to a minor issue.

Moreover, the Frenchman, who earns £340,000 a week (as per AIScore), has been in questionable form this season. The Red Devils have conceded 19 goals in 11 games across competitions - with Varane playing seven of them - losing six.

Tim Sherwood blasted Manchester United for lacking a clear playing style under Ten Hag (via METRO):

"Basically what they’re doing is under Ten Hag buying a load of superstars and hoping that they perform. They haven’t got a clear style play.

"I don’t see any patterns, any structure. All I see is throwing a group of players out onto the pitch, see where they land and hoping one of the superstars pulls you out of the mire, and that’s exactly what has happened."

He added:

"Casemiro… for me, Varane away with it, he has not done anything since he’s been at that football club. We talk about (Bukayo) Saka when people say, ‘consecutive games, he needs a rest, he needs a rest’, this boy (Varane) is in, he’s out; he’s injured again, I think there’s no durability there, what’s he done for Manchester United? I think there are far too many of them."

"But we’re alright getting on the back of Harry Maguire. We’ll a little pop at him, but he’ll go there, give everything and front it up."

Varane has made 70 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand hails Scott McTominay

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has hailed Scott McTominay for his professionalism after the 26-year-old came off the bench to help the Red Devils secure a last-gasp 2-1 win against Brentford on October 7.

The Scotland international was tipped to leave Manchester United this summer with West Ham United reportedly interested. However, his 21-year association with the Red Devils continued after they failed to receive a suitable bid.

McTominay has only made six appearances across competitions this season, starting twice. However, he hasn't caused a stir about his lack of game time and has done his best with his minutes.

Ferdinand said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He has conducted himself really well. He hasn't moaned or kicked up a fuss. He might have behind the scenes. He might have been knocking down the manager's door, going into the CEO saying, ‘listen, I need to play or I want to go’. But it hasn't gone public, and as a footballer, that's the way you do things."

Manchester United will be back in action against Sheffield United on October 21 after the international break.