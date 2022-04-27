"Hasn't been good enough" - Noel Whelan blasts 29-year-old star's performances for Manchester United this season

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has blasted Raphael Varane for his poor debut season at Manchester United. Expectations were massive from the Frenchman when the Red Devils signed him from Real Madrid last summer.

However, the 29-year-old has endured an underwhelming debut season at Old Trafford. Whelan has suggested that the 'world-class' defender was expected to transform the Red Devils, but he has failed to do so.

The 47-year-old believes Varane's debut season at the Theater of Dreams sums up his team's lackluster campaign. Whelan has claimed that Manchester United look like a bunch of individuals who look great on paper but have fared miserably as a unit.

The Englishman told Football Insider:

“Varane has been so disappointing. He’s a world-class player, and he was supposed to be the one who was going to transform Man United and that defence. Everyone expected a lot more.

GOAL @goal



He is one of the most decorated defenders in the history of the game with 20 major honours to his name Raphael Varane turns 29 todayHe is one of the most decorated defenders in the history of the game with 20 major honours to his name Raphael Varane turns 29 today 🎉He is one of the most decorated defenders in the history of the game with 20 major honours to his name 🏆 https://t.co/4KEiXXKnO3

“His form has just summed up Man United’s season. Mistakes which have cost them dearly, just like that shocker against Arsenal.

“There’s no continuity in this side whatsoever. It’s just a bunch of individuals out there. On paper, they look great – but they don’t have a way of playing."

Whelan has claimed that Varane was supposed to be one of the leaders in the Manchester United dressing room but has not done enough.

He has also warned incoming manager Erik ten Hag regarding the monumental task he will have on his hands to get the most out of the underperforming superstars. He added:

“Varane just hasn’t played enough football. He should be one of these leaders in the side, but he hasn’t done enough – and he should be doing better, it hasn’t been good enough.

“Ten Hag has got a lot of work ahead to work out how he’s going to fit all these superstars into one team.”

Raphael Varane has to pick up his form next season if Manchester United have to revive under Erik ten Hag

During his time at Real Madrid, Raphael Varane used to be one of the best central defenders in the world. He also won the World Cup with France in 2018, having played a key role for Les Bleus.

The 29-year-old has struggled to live up to his standards in his maiden season at Manchester United and it has been a really difficult campaign for him.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_



• Bruno Fernandes

• Raphael Varane

• Marcus Rashford

• Scott Mctominay

• Jadon Sancho

• Youngsters emerging from the academy - Hannibal Mejbri, Alejandro Garnacho and James Garner.



[@JamieJackson___] Players Erik Ten Hag feels worth persevering with:• Bruno Fernandes• Raphael Varane• Marcus Rashford• Scott Mctominay• Jadon Sancho• Youngsters emerging from the academy - Hannibal Mejbri, Alejandro Garnacho and James Garner. Players Erik Ten Hag feels worth persevering with: • Bruno Fernandes • Raphael Varane • Marcus Rashford • Scott Mctominay • Jadon Sancho • Youngsters emerging from the academy - Hannibal Mejbri, Alejandro Garnacho and James Garner.[@JamieJackson___] https://t.co/N2xxzo0bjc

With the whole team struggling to perform, it is not easy for a player coming from a different league to play his usual game. Injuries have not helped him either. Erik ten Hag will certainly view the Frenchman as one of the cornerstones of his Manchester United side in the years to come.

With his immense experience at the highest level, the proven winner should be able to turn things around next season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava