"Hasn't got much power in them legs" - Rio Ferdinand disappointed with Manchester United star's performance and says he 'doesn't beat anyone'

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has questioned Brazilian forward Antony after his display against Arsenal. The Englishman believes the winger has no power in his legs, which is why he is unable to beat defenders.

Manchester United lost 3-2 to Arsenal on Sunday night at the Emirates. Eddie Nkethia scored twice as the Gunners went five points clear at the top of the table again.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Vibe With Five, Ferdinand was not happy with Antony. He was highly critical of the Brazilian star and said:

"He just doesn't beat anyone and I'm sitting there thinking, 'Was that always the way?' I saw Thomas Partey, who I wouldn't put down as a sprinter, absolutely burst past him, and I'm thinking, 'Woah, he (Antony) hasn't got much power in them legs!' He's a tricky winger, but with tricky wingers you want them to still be able to beat the defender."

Rio Ferdinand was excited when Manchester United signed Antony

Rio Ferdinand was delighted with Manchester United's decision to spend big on Antony. He claimed that the Brazilian was the player they needed at Old Trafford and spoke highly of him.

On his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said:

"He is a fantastic, technical football player, who plays on the right-hand side of the front-three, cutting in on his left foot – he's left-footed predominantly. He's a man who's a box full of tricks. He's someone who wants to beat people but he has got an eye for a pass as well. He can create, he can slide balls through for the attacking players and people who make good runs off of him."

He added:

"What he does like to do is tease players by bringing defenders towards him, which creates space in behind and that enables him to find the runner with the great vision that he has. He's not only a great dribbler and a player that takes the ball to the defenders and stand them up one-v-one, he's going to get fans of their seats at Old Trafford I'm sure of that, the tenacity he plays with."

Although Antony hasn't lived up to the expectations, the player has a long way to go in his Manchester United career.

