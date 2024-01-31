"Hasn’t used him, valued him, or treated him like a professional" - Manchester United attacker's agent takes aim at Erik ten Hag

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri's agent has hit out at Erik ten Hag as the Uruguayan attacker heads on loan to La Liga side Granada.

There was an expectation that Pellistri would be handed more game time under Ten Hag this season. This was particularly anticipated when Jadon Sancho was banished from the first team and Antony took a temporary leave of absence.

However, the 22-year-old has continued to struggle for opportunities under Ten Hag. He's started just three of 14 games across competitions this season.

Pellistri is set to join Granada on loan until the end of the season as he eyes more first-team opportunities. But his agent, Edgardo Lasalvia took a swipe at Ten Hag as a result of his client's Old Trafford departure (via Stretty News):

"Whether he returns to Manchester in the middle of the year will depend on the performance he shows (at Granada). If Ten Hag continues, it’s going to be difficult. (Ten Hag) hasn’t used him, valued him, or treated him like a professional."

Pellistri joined Manchester United from Uruguayan outfit Penarol for £9 million in October 2020. He was viewed as a bright prospect who could eventually be a first-team regular with the Red Devils.

The young attacker spent two loan spells with Alaves in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. He went 35 games without a goal or assist with the La Liga outfit during that time.

Ten Hag gave his take on Pellistri's place in his squad by touching on his role as an impact sub (via The Sun):

"For Pelli he has to make a step from a bench player, often having a very good impact, to a starting XI player. We will see how quick that process will go."

Pellistri has made 24 senior appearances for Manchester United, providing two assists. He has just over a year left on his contract with the Premier League giants.

Manchester United's Facundo Pellistri surprised Barcelona star Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo praised his Uruguayan compatriot.

Pellistri has enjoyed a more prominent role with the Uruguay national team during his time at Manchester United. He's earned 18 caps to date, contributing six assists for the South American nation.

La Celeste's squad boasts a ton of talent including the likes of Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde. Marcelo Bielsa also has Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to call upon.

Araujo spoke highly of Pellistri ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, expressing his surprise at the qualities he possesses. He said:

"I think Facundo Pellistri is surprising. Obviously we know the quality that Fede Valverde, (Rodrigo) Bentancur, Darwin have… we all know the quality they have. But Facundo Pellestri surprised me quite a bit."

The Barca star alluded to the lack of game time he was being afforded at Manchester United:

"Especially since he hadn’t been playing. And more because of the level that he gave in the national team, that he was spectacular."

Pellistri's consistent performances for Uruguay appeared to catch the eye of Ten Hag this season. He started him in his side's 4-3 UEFA Champions League group stage defeat to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.