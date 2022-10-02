"Hasn’t worked out for them" - Arsene Wenger highlights the main issue with Liverpool star this season 

Arsene Wenger recently opined on why Darwin Nunez has found it hard to get going for Liverpool so far this season.

Nunez has played 260 minutes across seven games for the Reds. He has scored two goals and provided one assist during his time at the club.

The Uruguayan was signed with high expectations after a solid stint with Benfica. He scored 48 goals and provided 16 assists in 85 games for the Portuguese club. However, Nunez hasn't been able to replicate those performances so far this campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool lost a key player during the summer transfer window as Senegalese winger Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich. Nunez was brought in to reinforce their attack as the Kops spent a hefty sum of £85 million on the player.

While speaking about Nunez's struggles at Anfield, here's what former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had to say on beIN SPORTS:

“Nunez at the moment hasn’t worked out for them. They made a big investment, but he is sitting on the bench, and they lost Mane.” (via HITC)

The 23-year-old once again started off on the bench for the Reds during their 3-3 home draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on October 1.

He was eventually brought on in the 89th minute of the match as a replacement for Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara. A hat-trick from Belgian forward Leandro Trossard earned a valuable point for Brighton on the road.

Klopp's men have endured a rather lackluster start to their campaign, picking up 10 points from their first seven league games of the season. The Merseyside team currently sit in the ninth spot in the table.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to his team's underwhelming start to the campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool were tipped to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title at the start of the season. However, Jurgen Klopp's side are nowhere near their best and are languishing far below than where they were expected to be in the league table.

While speaking about his team's struggles so far this season, here's what the German manager said after their draw against Brighton (via liverpoolfc.com):

"We are under pressure, we don't ignore that. It's not now that we increase it every day but it's there. We want to do better, we want to have more points, we want to be in a different area in the table - that's all clear and then you are 2-0 down against a really good opponent. That's now as well the truth, that they always cause us problems here."

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far