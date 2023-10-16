"Hat-trick incoming", "Want a masterclass" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line for Portugal in Euro qualifier against Bosnia

Fans are excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo start for Portugal in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina tonight (October 16).

Roberto Martinez's Selecao have already sealed their place at next year's European Championships following a 3-2 win against Slovakia. Ronaldo bagged a brace on the night and became the first player to reach six European Championships in history.

Some may have expected to see Ronaldo rested given Portugal have already booked their ticket to Euro 2024. However, the Al-Nassr superstar has been selected by Martinez to lead the line against Bosnia.

The 2016 European Champion could add to his incredible record of 125 goals and 44 assists in 202 caps. He holds the record for the most goals scored by a player in international football and is also the most capped player.

Portugal are top of Group J with a perfect record of seven wins in seven games. They've scored an impressive 27 goals, conceded just two, and could be among the favorites to win Euro 2024 next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo will no doubt be out to impress against Bosnia and continue his phenomenal story with Selecao das Quinas. He starts in attack alongside Rafael Leao and Joao Felix in Martinez's attack.

Meanwhile, the Spanish coach has chosen Danilo Pereira, Bruno Fernandes, and Otavio in midfield. Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Inacio, Ruben Dias, and Diogo Dalot start in defense, with Diogo Costa continuing in goal.

Fans are glad to see Ronaldo start and one is even backing him to net a hattrick tonight:

"Another hat-trick incoming."

Another fan wants to see a scintillating performance from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner:

"We want a masterclass today."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted as Cristiano Ronaldo was selected in Portugal's starting XI to face Bosnia:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Martin Odegaard on how Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo helped him settle at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was a mentor for Martin Odegaard at Real Madrid.

Martin Odegaard has named Cristiano Ronaldo one of three Real Madrid legends who helped him during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Norweigan midfielder joined Los Blancos in 2017 aged just 16.

The Arsenal captain failed to live up to expectations at Madrid, making just 11 appearances across competitions. He left for the Gunners in 2021 and has since become one of Mikel Arteta's side's protagonists.

Still, Odegaard has revealed how Ronaldo helped him settle in at the Bernabeu. He said (via talkSPORT):

"They were all very kind, and the ones who spoke English - Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo - took extra care of me in the beginning. They gave me advice and helped me a lot. But honestly I don't think any of them were particularly worried about a 16-year-old from Norway taking their place in the team."

Ronaldo was one of the more experienced heads during Odegaard's short spell at Madrid. The Portugal captain became one of the all-time greats during his time with Los Merengues, netting 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games across competitions.