"Hat-trick incoming", "We feasting" - Manchester United fans on cloud nine as attacker starts Premier League clash against Fulham

Manchester United fans were delighted to see Anthony Martial start for their Premier League away clash against Fulham on November 13.

Martial has made six appearances for the Red Devils so far this season. While he has only started two of those games, the French forward has managed to pick up four goals and two assists.

Since returning from his loan spell with Sevilla, Martial has been sporadic for the Red Devils. He missed a few games due to an achilles irritation at the start of the season.

The forward was further sidelined with his back problems. However, with Cristiano Ronaldo absent due to illness, Erik ten Hag has to rely on the former AS Monaco forward to carry on his team's attacking duties.

Martial will be accompanied by Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Anthony Elanga in attack.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from manchester United fans as Martial is named in the team's starting lineup:

Trey @UTDTrey Anthony Martial plays football today, you’re welcome Anthony Martial plays football today, you’re welcome

Umir @umirf1 Rashford, Bruno, Elanga, Martial lovely little front 4 there. Rashford, Bruno, Elanga, Martial lovely little front 4 there.

Jibril. @Vintage_Jibril Again, Martial Rashford Eriksen Case Bruno all start together.. This is football heritage Again, Martial Rashford Eriksen Case Bruno all start together.. This is football heritage

United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table with 23 points on the board from 13 games. Erik ten Hag's men will hope to get a positive result in their last game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford hopes his team can defend better against Fulham

Fulham FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford recently said that his team have to defend a lot better than they did against Aston Villa during their 4-2 win in the EFL Cup. The forward wants his team to be solid at the back.

Speaking on Manchester United's official website, Rashford said:

"We have to defend a lot better than we did [against Aston Villa] and we always have to attack a lot better in order to help us create more chances. Hopefully against Fulham we can do that.''

United have gotten off to a mixed start to their campaign. Reflecting on that, Rashford said:

''I think everyone is excited, We have hard a start that has been really good at times, but then also not so good in other times. That is part and parcel of the development of the squad and that is what we are trying to do here, as we know its not going to happen overnight. 'But at the same time we want it to so that we can [get] better [and] push on to challenge for success and trophies.''

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes