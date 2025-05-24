"Hate how Carlo had this guy playing", "Will be massive next season" - Fans thrilled by watching Real Madrid star in 2-0 win vs Sociedad

After a satisfying 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in Real Madrid's final game of the season on Saturday, the club supporters have lauded Arda Guler's performance. Some of the fans claimed that the youngster will be massive next term, while others suggested that Guler has been underutilized by Carlo Ancelotti.

Following a handball by Sociedad's Pablo Martin, Los Blancos were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu. As the designated spot-kick taker, Kylian Mbappe placed the ball on the penalty spot but was denied by Unai Marrero.

However, the Frenchman launched the rebound into the net to give Real Madrid a well-deserved lead going into halftime. After the break, Los Blancos continued probing to double their lead. In the 83rd minute, Madrid's efforts finally yielded the much-anticipated result as Mbappe placed his effort into the net following a pass from Vinicius Junior. Thus, the final scoreline was 2-0 as Real Madrid ended their 2024-25 term in high spirits.

Meanwhile, some of Madrid's supporters were pleased with the display of Arda Guler during the encounter against Real Sociedad. The Türkiye attacker maintained a passing accuracy of 92% (79/86) during the game. He delivered three key passes, created one big chance, and won six out of eight ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

After Madrid's final game of the season, fans took to X to commend his display, with one tweeting:

"Arda Guler best player on the pitch. He's so, so good through the middle. Hate how Carlo had this guy playing touchline winger with basically zero gametime too.”

"Arda Güler vs Real Sociedad ⭐️ • 3 Key Passes • 1 Shots on target • 2 Successful dribling • %92 Accurate passes • 5 Accurate Long passes • 6/8 Duels won • 1 penalty win • 0.48 xA 8.5 reyting Excellent performance,” another added.

"Arda Guler is such a brilliant player....,” a fan said.

"Arda Guler aced the Number 10 challenge… but Mbappe ??😭,” a fan wondered.

"8.5 rating without G/A Arda Guler is a big talent 🌟,” another claimed.

"Arda Guler is ready,” another confidently tweeted.

"I strongly believe Arda Guler is THAT midfielder I hope Xabi Alonso will bring out the star in him,” a fan hoped.

"Arda Guler will be massive next season. I can feel it. Prodigious talent. Should be a World beater already, but for Carlo and his geriatric style of preferring players closer to his age.,” wrote another.

"The greatest thing I ever won was your love" - Luka Modric on his stint at Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Luka Modric said that the biggest thing he won at the Santiago Bernabeu was the love of Los Galácticos. The Croat, who has been one of the leaders in the squad recently, broke the news of his departure from the club on May 22.

In a farewell speech after the season finale win against Real Sociedad, Modric said (via Madrid Zone on X):

"I won a lot of things, but the greatest thing I ever won was your love."

In the chronology of Madrid's midfielders, Modric is one that the fans will always remember due to his immense achievements. Most notably, he won the 2018 Ballon d’Or, six UEFA Champions League trophies, and four LaLiga titles, among others. However, he's set to feature for Real Madrid in the forthcoming Club World Cup, which will be his last dance.

