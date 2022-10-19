"Hate you Klopp", "That's bullsh**" - Liverpool fans lose their minds as superstar forward's position is compromised for West Ham United clash

Liverpool fans are not happy with Jurgen Klopp's decision to field Mohamed Salah on the right wing of a 4-4-2 formation for his team's Premier League clash against West Ham United on Wednesday (October 19).

Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino will start up front for the Merseysiders against the Hammers. Salah, however, started up front in the Reds' last game against Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Egyptian put on a masterful performance and scored the only goal of the contest to earn his team three points.

Fans wanted to see Salah continue playing in the same position. Many suggested that Salah should play as an inverted winger and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold should take on the extra defensive responsibility

Here's how the Reds' fans reacted to Jurgen Klopp's decision to start Mohamed Salah on the right wing:

Shahzad Ali @UmarArm14693568 @TheAnfieldTalk Hate you klopp why Salah on touch line again

AD @abbasdar @TheAnfieldTalk That's bullshit! Salah should not be out wide

🇦🇷🇸🇳 @shajidddd @TheAnfieldTalk Salah wide :(, hopefully it's Carvalho on the right and Nunez on the left

Mike Quill @MikeQuill_ @TheAnfieldTalk Not sure about having Salah out on the right unless he's giving permission to play as a inverted winger. Trent needs cover so unless Henderson has a good game on that side an Salah is able to effectively support defensively, I feel like they might exploit that

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒍 🌿 @AnfieldMagic Salah RWB and he's my fantasy captain, this might be my end

The Reds are currently eighth in the league table, with 13 points after nine games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talked about the importance of the win against Manchester City

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Liverpool endured a torrid start to their season, registering just two league wins before their clash against Manchester City. However, Klopp's side managed to pull off an upset as the Reds defeated Pep Guardiola's side 1-0 at Anfield.

Reflecting on the importance of the crucial win, the Reds boss told the media ahead of his team's home clash against West Ham United (via Liverpool's official website):

“My English is not good enough to express how important it [the result] was. Very. From all different perspectives, It was the performance we needed, it was the way we had to defend, it was the way we had to commit."

The German boss credited the team's supporters for cheering and motivating the team despite the difficult start to the season. Klopp added:

“And I don’t want to cut out our supporters, because what they did so far in this season was absolutely exceptional, a very emotional crowd in a situation [where] we all are a bit spoiled, it might be difficult sometimes but in the end, the boys find a way."

"But our supporters understood pretty quickly in this season that it’s obviously not a smooth start into the season."

