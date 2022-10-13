"Haters just continue" – Former Liverpool defender hits out at Mohamed Salah critics after forward's hat-trick in UEFA Champions League

Zenit Saint Petersburg defender Dejan Lovren has slammed Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's critics after his former teammate scored a sensational hat-trick in the Reds' recent 7-1 win at Rangers.

The Reds consolidated their second spot in the UEFA Champions League Group A with a dominant away win on Wednesday (October 12). After Scott Arfield put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute, Roberto Firmino bagged a brace and assisted Darwin Nunez in style.

Salah, who has come under fire for being wasteful in front of goal this season, came on from the bench in the 68th minute of the contest. He made his mark as he scored three goals in six minutes, setting a record for the fastest-ever UEFA Champions League hat-trick.

Taking to Twitter, Lovren heaped praise on Salah for his record-breaking feat and hit out at his critics for ever doubting him. He wrote:

"15 min of playing time, hat trick from @MoSalah! Haters, just continue. Only the opposite will happen. Well done LFC."

During a post-match press conference, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp lauded Salah and labeled his cameo as 'special'. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Special. Typical Mo. Very important, the whole thing, how the boys adapted to it, to the positions, to the line-up, the reaction of the boys on the pitch, I thought everybody who started tonight played really well."

He continued:

"I can't think of one player who didn't have a good game, the two kids right and left wing really good, Fabio [Carvalho] and Harvey [Elliott], and when you can change like we did tonight and the boys come on ready to contribute, then things like this can happen."

So far, Salah has netted eight goals and contributed four assists in 13 matches across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit this season.

Liverpool are currently 10th in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 10 points from eight games. The club will next lock horns with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday (October 16).

Liverpool eye move for Jamal Musiala - Reports

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala. However, neither the player is open to a move nor are Bayern open to selling him.

Musiala, 19, is a versatile player who can operate on both flanks as well as a creative outlet behind the main striker. He has registered seven goals and eight assists in 13 games for the Bundesliga giants so far this term.

Poll : 0 votes