Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez recently posted a photograph donning a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey for Portugal, prompting impassioned reactions from fans.

It's crucial to underline that this isn't Rodriguez's maiden public display of admiration for Ronaldo. The Argentine forward has a tattoo of the Portuguese legend inked on her left leg along with another of Diego Maradona.

The tattoo had previously incited speculation that Rodriguez holds an anti-Messi sentiment, given the longstanding rivalry between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. In a statement, she denied harboring any negative feelings toward Messi, her fellow countryman.

As per TBS News, Rodriguez clarified that her tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo was an homage to a player who has deeply inspired her:

“I never said I’m anti-Messi and never would be. He is our captain of our national team – me saying that my inspiration and idol is CR7 [Ronaldo] doesn’t mean that I hate Messi."

The recent photo of Rodriguez in Ronaldo's jersey has once again elicited a variety of responses from fans on social media, just like her tattoo once did. Here is a selection of posts on X (formerly Twitter) from fans:

Cristiano Ronaldo carves new record to power Al-Nassr's domination in Saudi Pro League

The Portuguese legend has notched yet another milestone, elevating his status in men's football history. Following Al-Nassr's recent triumph over Al-Ahli, Cristiano Ronaldo now holds the record for the most wins in men's football with an eye-watering 777 victories.

It is imperative to note that this record-breaking feat isn't Ronaldo's sole contribution to Al-Nassr's current form. The forward has propelled his team to an awe-inspiring seven-game winning streak across various competitions.

This success has positioned Al-Nassr as the team to beat in the Saudi Pro League, especially in their last five outings.

As per statistics from ESPN, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a scoring machine, accumulating nine goals in just six appearances. This translates to an incredible average of 1.5 goals per game.

Under manager Luis Castro's meticulous guidance, the club are aiming to secure their first league championship since the 2018-19 season. They finished as runners-up in the last campaign and this season poses an opportune moment for them to reclaim their coveted title.

The Portuguese superstar's immediate focus will now shift to the forthcoming match against Al Tai scheduled for next Friday (September 29). Given his current form and the ripple effect it has had on Al-Nassr's performances, expectations are sky-high for yet another captivating display.