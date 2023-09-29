"Hattrick for the GOAT", "If CR7 is there, we are there" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the starting XI for Al-Nassr to face Al-Ta'ee

Al-Nassr fans are reacting in excitement on X (formerly Twitter) as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the starting XI to face Al-Ta'ee on Friday (September 29).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wasn't included in the matchday squad to face Ohod in the Round of 32 of the King Cup of Champions on September 25. Luis Castro opted to rest the Portugal icon due to the club's hectic schedule. However, this did little to affect their excellent run of form as Al-Nassr won 5-1 away from home.

Nawaf Alaqidi starts in goal for Al-Nassr. Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Aymeric Laporte, and Alex Telles make up the defense.

The midfield consists of Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Anderson Talisca, Otavio, and Sadio Mane. Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the starting XI and starts as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sensational form so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in eight appearances across competitions. Al-Nassr fans are ecstatic with his return, with one posting:

"If CR7 is there, we are there"

Another fan wrote:

"The Goat plays today"

"Hattrick for the GOAT today"

Al-Nassr are currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League table with 15 points from seven games. They have won their last five league games and will be confident of securing all three points against 12th-placed Al-Ta'ee at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo insists Saudi Pro League is better than Portuguese top flight

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo defended the Saudi Pro League, claiming it was more competitive than the Primeira Liga back in his homeland, earlier this month.

Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League in January as a free agent on a lucrative two-and-a-half-year deal. His transfer paved the way for numerous European stars to follow suit this summer, including Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane.

However, the 38-year-old has been met with criticism due to his choice of joining a weaker league, as well as Saudi Arabia's notorious human rights record.

Cristiano Ronaldo defended the SPL by saying (via GOAL):

"It's normal to criticise, what league is not criticised? Where there aren't problems and controversy? There are everywhere. Spain, Portugal," he said at a press conference. "I already knew, I keep saying: everyone thought I was crazy, crazy isn't so crazy... It's already normal to play in the Saudi Arabian league."

He added:

"As an Al-Nassr player, I knew this was going to happen, it's a privilege to change a country's culture and football, to have great stars, it makes me proud. I was the pioneer and I feel proud of it. What I want most is to continue to evolve always, so that I can be at the top."

"I believe that the Arab League is better than the Portuguese one. It's not just the controversy, there's not so much fuss, the quality of the names is much better. I hope it can get better, I know it will be difficult. Possibly impossible. It turns out to be a circus what has been happening lately."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 23 goals and provided seven assists in 27 appearances in his tenure for the Knights of Najd.