"Hattrick incoming", "We are cooking today" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo starts and his Al-Nassr teammate is benched against Al-Shabab

As Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr gear up to face Al-Shabab in their Saudi Pro League clash at home on August 29, fans are buzzing with opinions online. Manager Luis Castro has opted to place Ronaldo in the starting lineup while restricting Anderson Talisca to the bench.

Al-Nassr find themselves navigating the lower reaches of the league table, positioned at 10th with a mere three points after their first three games. Their opposition Al-Shabab aren't faring much better as they are 14th with just a couple of points to their name. Clearly, it's a crucial encounter for both clubs as they look to grab early-season momentum.

Earlier in the season, Al-Nassr kicked things off triumphantly, claiming the Arab Club Champions Cup. The victory was nothing short of dramatic, featuring a Cristiano Ronaldo decider in extra time for 10-men Al-Nassr in the final against Al-Hilal.

In the aftermath of the Champions Cup victory, the squad has appeared somewhat disjointed in the league. They squandered a lead against Al-Ettifaq, losing 2-1, and followed it up with a lackluster 2-0 home defeat to Al-Taawoun.

Just when fans began to question the situation, Al-Nassr bounced back. They secured an AFC Champions League berth with a decisive 4-2 win against Shabab Al-Ahli and laid waste to Al-Fateh in a staggering 5-0 away victory last week.

This recent revival saw Talisca shining brightly, netting twice in the pivotal playoff against Shabab Al-Ahli while Cristiano Ronaldo had a quieter game. The Portuguese ace, however, scored a hat-trick in Al-Alamy's last game, with Talisca absent.

Hence, with today's line-up changes, fans are hoping that the absence of Talisca could once again act as a catalyst for the Portuguese giant to step up his game.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Anderson Talisca squashes exit rumors, commits to Al-Nassr

Anderson Talisca has resolutely quashed rumors suggesting his imminent departure from Al-Nassr.

There are stipulations that cap the number of non-Asian players eligible for AFC Champions League rosters. Hence, reports emerged that Talisca might be the odd man out in Luis Castro's side.

Last season, Talisca proved to be a goal machine, netting an impressive 20 goals in just 23 appearances. Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, he formed an attacking duo that made opposition defenses quiver.

However, the club's recent signing spree led to whispers that Talisca might find himself nudged out to make room. They have signed Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana, Alex Telles, and Marcelo Brozovic.

According to GOAL, clubs can only register five non-Asian players under the AFC Champions League regulations. But the Brazilian forward took to Twitter to slam the door shut on rumors regarding his future at the club.

In a candid message to the Al-Nassr faithful, he wrote (via GOAL):

"Al Nassr fans, you who love this club, stop supporting it; fake news. I renewed until 2026, there's no reason for me to leave the club."

The forward has essentially buried any doubts about his loyalty to the club and his future in Saudi football. He will hope to remain a consistent part of the squad, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and other new signings this summer.