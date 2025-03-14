"Hattrick is what all we want" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Kholood

Fans reacted on social media as Cristiano Ronaldo has been named captain in Al-Nassr's lineup to face Al-Kholood in their Saudi Pro League clash. The match is set to take place at Al-Awwal Park today (March 14).

Ad

Ronaldo has easily been the most important player for Nassr this season - and since he joined the Saudi giants in 2023. In the league, he has racked up 18 goals and three assists in just 23 matches this year, and he looks set to find the net again tonight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Al-Nassr have not won the Saudi Pro League since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club, and they have been actively working to change that. However, they currently sit in fourth place with 48 points, a concerning 13-point gap from first-placed Al-Ittihad.

They will be chasing after all three points tonight, and fans have reacted ahead of the clash against 10th-place Al-Kholood with comments like these:

"HATTRICK IS WHAT WE ALL WANT!🐐⚽⚽⚽🙏🏽," this fan demanded from Ronaldo.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What have you got in store for us today, Cristiano," another fan asked hopefully.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The king is here," this fan said.

"Ronaldo Daaaaaayyyyyyyyyyyyyy 💙," another was very excited.

"I need to see a goal" a fan stated.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo part of Portugal's list ahead of international break

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the Portugal national team ahead of their Nations League quarterfinal games. The Selecao are making preparations to face Denmark in a two-legged tie, with the first leg taking place in Copenhagen (March 20) and the second taking place in Lisbon (March 23).

Ad

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has spoken about Ronaldo in recent times, explaining why the Al-Nassr superstar remains a part of the Selecao. He said (via GOAL):

“When I talk about a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, I also evaluate him on the basis of these three key aspects. His talent is indisputable; he is one of the best in the history of football. His experience is also unique: the only player to play in six European Championships and to have more than 200 international matches."

Ad

“But what stands out the most is his commitment. His passion for representing Portugal is contagious and motivates the entire team. He is not in the team today for what he has been, but for what he continues to be: the top scorer with 17 goals in the 21 games we have played in two years," Martinez added.

International duty is in the future though, and the legendary superstar will need to focus on Nassr's upcoming game against Kholood today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback