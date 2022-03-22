"Have the best manager right now" - Dean Saunders predicts who will finish in top 4 between Arsenal and Tottenham

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Dean Saunders has backed Tottenham Hotspur to finish fourth ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

The north London rivals are vying for the fourth spot in the league table, with the Gunners currently ahead of Spurs.

Arsenal have 54 points after 28 games and are three points ahead of Tottenham, who have played one game more than the Gunners.

Both teams won their respective league matches last weekend, with Arsenal beating Aston Villa 1-0 on Saturday and Spurs getting the better of West Ham on Sunday.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were once again at the center of everything good for Tottenham and helped the club register a 3-1 win over the Hammers.

Praising the job done by Antonio Conte so far, Dean Saunders backed Spurs to eventually overtake the Gunners this season. He said:

“Spurs have the best manager right now [in the top four race], for me. After watching yesterday (Sunday's game against West Ham United), the way Son & Kane are playing, I’d say Spurs (to finish fourth).”

Arsenal are on a good run currently

Arsenal endured a tough January this year as they failed to score a single league goal all month. However, their form has taken an upturn since February. The Gunners have won six of their last seven league games, losing only to Liverpool earlier this month.

Mikel Arteta has drilled his side well, and the young team is becoming increasingly efficient at picking up key wins.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is a serial winner

Despite Tottenham Hotspur being three points behind Arsenal, the Antonio Conte factor can play to their advantage. The Italian boss is a proven winner and has the know-how to navigate a team to a desired goal over the course of the season.

The 52-year-old took over at the club when they were struggling earlier in the season, with captain Harry Kane looking off-form. He has transformed them into a more clinical unit as Spurs make a late charge for a top-four position.

It will certainly be interesting to see who finally scalps the fourth spot. The north London rivals also have one league encounter left between them this season, although the date for the game is yet to be announced.

