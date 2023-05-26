"Have built up a bit of momentum in recent weeks" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Southampton vs Liverpool

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted a comfortable 2-0 victory for Liverpool over Southampton on the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday (May 28).

Southampton were the first and so far the only team to confirm their relegation to the Championship this season. The game against the Reds at the St. Mary's Stadium will, therefore, be their final home game in the Premier League for at least one season.

Sutton believes that Jurgen Klopp's side will pile up more misery on the Saints based on their incredible form towards the latter stages of the season. The Reds are unbeaten in their previous 10 games, winning seven of them.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Sutton was quoted as saying the following:

"Southampton don't have too many fond memories to look back on this season, especially at home where they have only won twice during the entire campaign. They will be playing for pride but that won't be enough against a Liverpool side who have built up a bit of momentum in recent weeks."

Similar to Southampton, Liverpool also don't have much to play for on Sunday. Following Manchester United's win against Chelsea on Thursday (May 25), the Reds can no longer qualify for the UEFA Champions League for next season. They will have to settle for a place in next season's UEFA Europa League instead.

Chris Sutton echoed their disappointment this season but still expects them to end the campaign on a high, with Mohamed Salah netting against Southampton. He added:

"It's been a difficult campaign for Jurgen Klopp's side too and missing out on the Champions League is a big disappointment for them, but at least they will finish off on a bit of a high note. I am expecting Mohamed Salah to score and Liverpool to win."

Jurgen Klopp's side cannot finish any lower or higher than fifth this season. They have amassed 66 points from 37 games. This is 26 points lower than their points tally from last season where they finished runners-up to Manchester City by a single point.

Liverpool have a great record against Southampton in recent times

Liverpool secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over Southampton earlier this season in November at Anfield. Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for the Reds before Che Adams equalized for the visitors. Darwin Nunez then chipped in with a brace to record all three points for the Merseyside outfit.

It is worth mentioning that the Saints do not possess the best of records when it comes to facing the 19-time English champions. They have only won just one of their last 11 encounters with Liverpool and have suffered defeats on the remaining 10 outings.

The last time Southampton won at Anfield was back in January 2021 when they secured a narrow 1-0 victory against the then-defending league champions. Danny Ings was the solitary goalscorer on that occasion.

