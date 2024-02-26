“Have you ever heard someone more delusional?” - Agbonlahor urges Manchester United to sack Ten Hag in scathing rant after Fulham loss

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag's comments after his team's 2-1 loss against Fulham were criticized by former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbanlahor.

Ten Hag's post-match presser saw the manager rue the team's loss, claiming that United deserved to win the game. Disagreeing with Ten Hag's comments, Agbanlahor told Talk Sport (via Express):

"Have you ever heard someone more delusional? When a manager is delusional like Ten Hag is sounding now, it is time to move him on. Come out and be honest, your team were dreadful. Every player through the whole 90 minutes. Eighth home defeat this season. 'The team showed character to grab the equaliser.' You winding me up?"

He continued:

"United have been getting away with bad performances and still somehow winning games, but today they got exactly what they deserved. Manchester United today were a disgrace to that football club."

The loss to Fulham was United's 10th Premier League defeat of the season, leaving them in sixth place with 44 points after 26 games.

What did Erik ten Hag tell the press after Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Fulham?

After a goalless first half, Fulham took the lead through Calvin Bassey in the 65th minute. Harry Maguire restored parity for the Red Devils with a header in the 89th minute. However, Alex Iwobi scored the winner in the 97th minute to hand United their eighth league loss at home this season.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag said:

"We fought ourselves back into the game and we get a draw, and at that point, I think we deserved to win the game. Then in one loose moment, we lose the game. Of course, we are very disappointed about this, but we also have to move on, and we will do."

United's next game is against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on February 28.