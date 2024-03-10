"Have you ever seen a team give the ball away as much in your life" - Paul Scholes unimpressed with Manchester United despite Everton win

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was unimpressed with his former side in their 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on March 9.

The Red Devils hosted the Toffees at Old Trafford on Saturday. Everton looked threatening at the start but were undone after James Tarkowski fouled Alejandro Garnacho in the box. Bruno Fernandes converted the resulting penalty in the 12th minute.

Marcus Rashford then scored another penalty in the 36th minute after Garnacho was fouled again, this time by Ben Godfrey. Everton arguably dominated the game for most parts and created plenty of opportunities but failed to score.

Manchester United gave the ball away consistently during the game, which led to the Toffees getting into good areas, especially in the first half. Scholes pointed this out and wrote on his Instagram story:

"Have you ever seen a team give the ball away as much in your life."

The Red Devils attempted 488 passes game in the game but had an accuracy of 81%. Everton, meanwhile, had 84% accuracy in their 444 passes. Manchester United made 15 attempts on goal with eight being on target while the Toffees had 23 attempts with six being on target.

Bruno Fernandes on Marcus Rashford taking second penalty in Manchester United's win over Everton

The Red Devils took the lead against Everton in the 12th minute after Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty. When they received a second penalty in the 35th minute, many would've expected the Manchester United skipper to step up again. However, Marcus Rashford took the penalty and scored.

After the game, Fernandes was asked about the decision and he said on MUTV:

"Marcus [Rashford] is the second name as a penalty taker and I am more than confident whenever Marcus steps up to take a penalty,

"I am more than confident that he can have the same effect as me. I did score the first one but I felt that with the second one, we should have changed because it then moves the mind a little bit of the goalkeeper.

"He has to move differently, he has to adapt to a different kind of penalty-taker, so I think it was the best decision for the team in order to help us get another goal."

He added:

"It was not because I wasn't confident I would score, because I was, but because I spoke to Marcus and asked him if he wanted to take it. He said: 'I would be happy to take one', so I said 'go ahead'."

Meanwhile, Fernandes has now scored the most goals from the penalty spot in Manchester United's history, with 29. He overtook Ruud van Nistelrooy on Sunday.