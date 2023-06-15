“Have to go step by step" - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni gives his take on Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho's debut against Australia

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reflected on Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho's international debut against Australia on Thursday (June 15). Garnacho came on as a 74th-minute substitute in the 2-0 friendly win in Beijing.

Garnacho made four passes and won a ground duel in his cameo appearance. Lauding the highly talented youngster, Scaloni said (via Manchester Evening News);

“We have to go step by step. We gave him the minutes to find his feet. We don’t have to rush. There are players of high level who did not play today, but we are excited like the rest of the team.

"The idea is to give minutes to all the players, so that they can start to adapt without forgetting those who are already in the team. We are excited with Garnacho and with all of the rest.”

Alejandro Garnacho was key for Manchester United in the recently concluded 2022-23 season as the Red Devils finished third in the Premier League. The youngster scored five goals and provided as many assists in 34 appearances across competitions.

His form earned him an international call-up. With Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria not participating in the next friendly against Indonesia in Jakarta on Monday (June 19), the youngster will hope to get more minutes and possibly start.

Facundo Pellistri opens up on friendship with Manchester United teammate Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is not the only highly touted youngster coming out of Manchester United's academy. Apart from the Argentine, Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri is another one for the future.

Pellistri, much like Garnacho, has been nurtured by the Red Devils' academy. Speaking about his relationship with his fellow South American Garnacho, Pellistri said (via Utd District):

“I am also with Garna (Alejandro Garnacho), and we learn together from all the experienced players. And as I told you, the group is a very good group. And I think that’s also a reason for all the things we achieve this season.”

He added:

"We are all the time together, and we spend this season together. Of course, we learn from each other, and we enjoy being together and being in this club."

With prospects like Pellistri and Garnacho coming through the ranks, United's future is in safe hands. Manager Erik ten Hag will look to help the duo fulfil their potential.

