“Have no idea how they talk!” – Jurgen Klopp names 2 Liverpool players who are ‘really close’ with Luis Diaz

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Luis Diaz has formed a good relationship with Reds duo Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott despite not being fluent in English.

The Reds signed Diaz from Portuguese giants FC Porto for an initial sum of £37.5 million in January. The Colombian's signing is proving to be another great piece of business by the club as he has hit the ground running at Anfield.

Diaz has scored four goals and provided three assists from 20 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far. The 25-year-old's second-half performance against Villarreal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday saw him earn the Man of the Match award as well.

Liverpool's Spanish-speaking contingent has helped the forward settle in at the club. Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Alisson, Roberto Firmino and third-choice goalkeeper Adrian have all put in an effort to make the winter arrival feel at home.

Klopp has now disclosed that Diaz is also close to Jones and Elliott despite the language barrier. The Reds boss is not sure how they communicate with each other, but is glad to see them connect emotionally. He told a press conference:

"Thank God we made that decision [to sign Diaz in January] because it helped everywhere. He communicates with everybody without speaking the language. We have the Spanish faction, that's not a problem, they're really close. They helped him so much, Thiago, Fab [Fabinho], Alisson, Bobby [Firmino], all these kinds of guys, Adrian is great in this aspect. But, he's really close with Curtis [Jones] and Harvey [Elliott], I have no idea how they talk, to be honest. He's really close, on an emotional basis they are [close] and it was after a week. It is really strange."

It is commendable that Jones and Elliott are taking the effort to help Diaz settle in at the club despite their young age.

Diaz helps Liverpool book place in Champions League final

The Reds went into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Villarreal with a two-goal lead. However, a shock turn of events saw Unai Emery's side bring the game back to square one with two first-half goals on Tuesday.

Klopp's side failed to get a grip on the match until Diaz came on at the start of the second half. The Colombia international proved to be a game-changer for Liverpool as he fired them to a 3-2 win on the night.

Diaz, who scored the Reds' second goal of the game, was named Man of the Match for his second-half performance. Klopp and Co thus booked a place in the Champions League final with a 5-2 victory over Villarreal on aggregate.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer