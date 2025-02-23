"Have to keep overcoming the obstacles" - Inter Miami coach delivers verdict on MLS season opener after Lionel Messi-led side are held by NYCFC

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has expressed optimism about his side's performance after they were held to a 2-2 draw in MLS by New York City FC on Saturday (February 22). The Lionel Messi-led side escaped a season-opener defeat with an equalizer in the dying minutes of the encounter at the Chase Stadium.

Mascherano named a strong starting XI for his first league game in charge of the Herons, including Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Messi, and Luis Suarez. The Herons started well, opening the scoring just five minutes into the match. Alba and Messi teed up, and the Argentine icon set up Tomas Aviles, who found the net from close range.

However, Aviles was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge in the 23rd minute and Inter Miami had to play with a man down henceforth. The numerical disadvantage favored New York City as they drew level three minutes later through Mitja Ilenic.

The away side scored again 10 minutes after the break through Alonso Martinez. Inter Miami chased the game for most of the second half until the 10th minute of additional time. A through ball from Lionel Messi found Telasco Segovia who chipped the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net to make the score 2-2.

After the clash, manager Mascherano expressed optimism despite the result. He said (via the club's website):

"We have to keep overcoming the obstacles we encounter along the way, but I'm one of those who focus on the positives. And today, beyond the result, I take away positive things, the fact that the team has soul, the team has life, and we are going to fight."

Inter Miami will next play Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday (February 25) in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One clash. The Herons won the first leg 1-0 on February 19.

On March 2, they will take on Houston in an away game in the MLS.

Lionel Messi sets new MLS record in Inter Miami clash with New York City FC

Lionel Messi was Inter Miami's standout performer in Sunday's match against New York City FC. The Argentine superstar assisted both of the Herons' goals, and they snatched a point late on at Chase Stadium.

The 37-year-old assisted defender Tomas Aviles in the fifth minute for the opening goal. In doing so, Messi became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 career goal contributions in a regular season. He has recorded 21 goals and 19 assists in 26 league matches for the Florida-based club since joining in 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi added another assist to his tally as he set up Telasco Segovia's 90+10 minute equalizer to force a 2-2 draw against New York City. Overall, he has recorded 35 goals and 18 assists in 40 matches across competitions for Inter Miami.

