"Have a Las Vegas trip and enjoy!"- Louis Saha sends hilarious message to out-of-form Manchester United striker

Former Manchester United and Everton striker Louis Saha has provided some unconventional advice to Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has endured a torrid 2021-22 campaign and looks a shadow of his former self. Saha believes he 'needs a rest' and has advised the striker to 'go on a holiday' and 'enjoy himself'.

Rashford has scored just 5 goals in 31 appearances this season. He has scored just two goals and provided two assists in his last 21 league games for the Red Devils. The England international has also fallen behind Jadon Sancho and academy product Anthony Elanga in the pecking order at Old Trafford in recent weeks.

He was ruled out of action for the first two months of the season due to a shoulder injury. Since returning to action, Rashford has struggled to return to form. He has also been criticized for his lack of work rate and attitude in recent months.

However, Saha has claimed that Rashford has a future at Old Trafford despite his poor form.

"I think he needs to go on a holiday, have a Las Vegas trip and enjoy himself as much as he can! He should not be dropping in confidence at all. This guy is an amazing player, for me, he just needs a rest and some time to think about his career and what he wants next," Saha told Gamblingdeals.com.

"He has a massive future at United, yes he's struggling, but when you look at his potential and ability, its nothing that dramatic that he can't recover from. He just needs to get back to where he was when he was 19, not overthinking, or thinking about his status. Just work hard, play with a smile and everything will be fine. There is no one with his qualities, this guy has it all."

The England international has been one of United's standout players since making his debut for the Red Devils in 2016. He helped the club finish second in the Premier League and reach the finals of the Europa League last season, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 57 appearances.

Erik Ten Hag must find a way to get the best out of Manchester United's young talents

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

One of the major sources of concern for Manchester United fans has been the underwhelming performances of their young talents this season.

Marcus Rashford seems desperately short on confidence and is reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford, as per ESPN. Barcelona are believed to be willing to offer him a contract this summer.

Jadon Sancho joined the club from Borussia Dortmund last summer in a deal worth £73 million. The 22-year-old has shown glimpses of his ability during his debut season with the Red Devils but has lacked the end product. He has scored just three goals and has provided three assists in 29 league games.

Anthony Elanga has been one of the shining lights for the Premier League giants this season. He has become a regular starter for the club since Rangnick took over the reins midway through the first half of the season.

Manchester United's new manager Erik Ten Hag is renowned for developing young talents. He helped train and produce the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, and Donny van de Beek. The Dutch tactician must get the best out of United's youngsters if he is to succeed at the club.

