"Have had a little bit of a tough start" - Pundit explains why Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have struggled at Liverpool after summer switch

Former Premier League star Danny Murphy believes the pressure of playing for the champions has affected Liverpool defenders Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong. He believes that they will do well once they have adapted to the club and get back to their best.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy was confident that the Liverpool signings need time to get used to the club's size and should not be judged before they can adapt. He added that Kerkez and Frimpong are the perfect examples of excellent players finding it hard to do well after a transfer and said:

"The new ones are a little bit, some of them have had a little bit of a tough start in terms of adapting to the enormity of the club. I think not so much physically. Kerkez has been an example of that. Frimpong is another one."

The comments come just weeks after Kerekz said that pressure does not get to him and said:

"I grew up different. Different than other European kids. I'm from Serbia, so everything is different with us. You asked me before about pressure and if you feel it on the pitch. It's not pressure. You play football and you can have a bad game, but you still get paid. Pressure is when you don't have a meal the next morning like some families. That's what's called pressure. What we do is no pressure. It's just go out and do your job. You have to. It's L'pool, you have to always be on and that's it."

Liverpool signed Kerekz from AFC Bournemouth after the left-back's impressive season with the Cherries. They paid £40 million to sign the Hungarian as the long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

Liverpool star reveals Fabrizio Romano spoiled his surprise

Jeremie Frimpong spoke to Kop TV after joining Liverpool, revealing that he wanted to keep his move to the club a secret. However, the right-back's father found out after seeing a report from Fabrizio Romano and said:

"Do you know, we actually surprised him. He's a L'pool fan, so when the rumours were coming I was like 'ah dad, it's not true. It's not true. But all the family members were less surprising. So, it got too much when Fabrizio [Romano] started talking, my dad's not stupid, he was like 'hey Jeremie, is it true?' And I said, 'alright dad'."

Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong for £29.5 million after he decided to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

