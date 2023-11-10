"Have too much talent for them" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Arsenal vs Burnley

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has shared his prediction for Arsenal's Premier League clash with Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday (November 11).

The Gunners are coming off a convincing 2-0 home win over reigning UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla at the Emirates in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Bukayo Saka was the star of the show for Mikel Arteta's side, starring with a goal and an assist, with Leandro Trossard scoring the other. The win came after the Gunners endured their first league loss of the season at Newcastle United last weekend in a game marred by VAR controversy.

Meanwhile, Burnley have lost three of their last four league games, including the last two. They're coming off a 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend. Ahead of their trip to the Emirates, Berbatov predicts a convincing win for Arteta's side, writing for the Metro:

"Arsenal needs to come back strong after losing to Newcastle, suffering the controversy, too, which can be mentally tough. Burnley must win because they’re in trouble, but, I think, Arsenal have too much talent for them, so I’ll say a home win."

"Prediction: 3-0"

The Gunners are fourth in the league with 24 points from 11 games, trailing leaders Manchester City by three points.

Arsenal could be without Bukayo Saka for Burnley clash

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has been a standout performer for the Gunners this season, bagging six goals and seven assists in 16 games across competitions. That includes a goal and an assist in the 2-0 home win over Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek.

However, the Englishman sustained a knock in that game and came off with five minutes remaining. Arteta hinted in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Burnley game (as per the Gunners' website) that Saka might not feature:

“B had to leave the pitch because he was in quite a lot of pain. He didn't train yesterday, and let's see if he can make it tomorrow.”

Captain Martin Odegaard is facing a race against time to be fit for the game, while midfielder Thomas Partey is a confirmed absentee because of injury.