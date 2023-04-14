"Have problems finding the right words" - Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer admits team conceded 'stupid goals' in 2-2 draw against Sevilla

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer expressed his disappointment after the Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla at Old Trafford in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final.

Sabitzer gave Erik ten Hag's side a two-goal lead with his first-half brace. However, United squandered the lead with Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire scoring two late own goals.

The Austrian midfielder, who is currently on loan at United from Bayern Munich, expressed his disappointment after the match, telling the media:

"I have problems finding the right words. Good first half but we have to finish the game off. A draw is not what we wanted."

Sabitzer further added:

"In a competition like this you have to be focused until the end, if not you can give the game away. Two stupid goals, that's not what we wanted."

Apart from the disappointing draw, Manchester United were handed two major injury blows as both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez picked up knocks. Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, will miss the second leg after picking up a yellow card for a handball.

Paul Scholes spoke about the possibility of Jude Bellingham joining Manchester United

Jude Bellingham's future is one of the hottest topics in football at the moment. The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly courting the 19-year-old. According to The Telegraph, Liverpool recently pulled the plug on their pursuit of the midfielder due to the £150million price tag.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes believes the Red Devils are a possible destination for the English teenager. He said (via Manchester Evening News):;

"I think they are. I think if you’d have gone back a couple of years you’d have said absolutely no chance, or even to the start of this season - the start we had wasn’t really good - but now I think they have to be."

Scholes added:

"Looking at this team now he’ll think this is a team that are up and coming for the next couple of years. I do think he’ll sign for Real Madrid - I don’t know why, I’ve just got that feeling."

Even without Bellingham, United have a very talented midfield pool at their disposal. The likes of Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Fred, and Scott McTominay are all top players.

