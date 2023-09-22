"Have to be ready to win games like this" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Burnley v Manchester United

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has backed his former club to defeat Burnley in their Premier League clash at Turf Moor on Saturday, September 23.

Erik ten Hag's side are struggling for consistency at the moment as well as numerous injuries and players unavailable due to off-the-field issues. They are 13th in the Premier League with six points, having won two games and lost three.

Manchester United have also lost their last three games in a row, having been defeated 4-3 at Bayern Munich midweek in the UEFA Champions League. Ten Hag cannot afford to lose to the Clarets this weekend as he looks to steady the ship.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany's Burnley are also struggling for points and are 19th with just one point from four games. The Clarets will need to be on top of their game as Manchester United are unbeaten on their last seven visits to Turf Moor, winning five games and drawing two.

Providing his prediction for the game, Berbatov wrote (via Metro):

"Man United have to be ready to win games like this. There were plenty of positives to take from the match against Bayern Munich that they can build on. I think they will win this game, but if they don’t then it’ll be a full on crisis for them."

Berbatov's Prediction: 0-2

Former Manchester United star concerned Brighton forward may reject Red Devils transfer

Former Manchester United star Alan Smith recently admitted there's a chance Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson could reject a move to Old Trafford in the near future.

As per MEN Sport, Manchester United are closely monitoring Ferguson's progress at Brighton due to the 18-year-old's impressive start to his career for the Seagulls. He has already scored four goals in five league appearances this season. Moreover, he netted 11 goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances in all competitions during the 2022-23 season.

Smith spoke to BoyleSports and said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's up to the player and whether or not he wants to leave Brighton. This is a club with Champions League ambitions and beyond! Roberto De Zerbi has made it clear that any players who want to leave Brighton can do so - look at what happened with Caicedo."

He added:

"Brighton now feel like they can compete with clubs like Chelsea. I'd imagine Ferguson is enjoying life at Brighton now - he's playing regularly, playing well, and scoring goals. There's always the temptation to go to 'bigger' clubs, and that's something he may well want to do in the future. However, it seems like Ferguson is enjoying it at Brighton."

Brighton have made a good start to the season and are fifth in the standings with 12 points.