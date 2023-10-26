"Have to respect all your opponents" - Barcelona star provides response when asked if Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr plays in a 'provocative' way

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde tackled a potentially tricky question about whether Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr. plays provocatively.

The two players will look horns in the season's first El Clasico at the Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barca's temporary home for the season, on Saturday (October 28) in La Liga.

Vinicius, 23, is one of the most exciting young attackers in the game, having joined Los Blancos five years ago. However, the Brazilian is often at the receiving end of tackles from opponents and abuse from rival fans, with his attacking style of play blamed for it.

However, ahead of the La Liga meeting with the league leaders, Barca's Balde said that Vinicius, like all other players, has a unique style of play, which must be respected (as per Madrid Xtra):

"Viní Jr plays in a provocative way? No, each player has their own way of playing. I don’t know if there are people who might find it provocative. You have to respect all your opponents.”

Vinicius has had a slow start to the season, netting only three times in nine games across competitions. That includes two goals in seven league outings.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hails Vinicius Jr. after Champions League win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid extended their perfect start to their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win at SC Braga on matchday three. Rodyrgo opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Jude Bellingham doubled the visitors' lead just past the hour mark.

Although Alvaro Djalo pulled one back for Braga two minutes later, an equaliser wasn't to be. Carlo Ancelotti's men saw off the remainder of the game without conceding to make it three wins out of three in their group.

Following the win, Ancelotti was all praise for Vinicius - who created both Los Blancos goals on the night at Braga. The Italian said (as per THE STRAITS TIMES):

“He’s back to his best. He got the goal, which was ruled out by the narrowest of margins, and he made two assists for Rodrygo and (Jude) Bellingham. He’s back, and he’s back in form. He made the difference today."

Real Madrid next lock horns at their arch-rivals Barca as they seek to remain atop the league. They lead second-placed Girona on goal difference after 10 games, while the Blaugrana are just a point adrift.