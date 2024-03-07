"Have to ring his doorbell at home to see if he's here" - Tata Martino provides cryptic fitness update on Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, head coach of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, has provided an ambiguous update about left-back Jordi Alba's fitness. Alba has reportedly been dealing with illness in the build-up to Miami's crucial CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Nashville on Thursday, March 7.

According to the Miami Herald (via GOAL), Jordi Alba was unwell and missed practice on Tuesday. This raised the question of whether he flew out to Nashville on Wednesday morning with the squad to partake in pre-match training.

Tata Martino has been asked about the left-back's fitness, but he provided a rather cryptic response to the press, stating (via GOAL):

“Jordi is dealing with a strong flu, we will evaluate him to see if he's fit to play. They'll have to ring his doorbell at home to see if he's here. It's always important for the opponent to discover who they're facing when they see the squad list.”

Inter Miami are unbeaten in their first three games of the 2024 season, thanks to telling contributions from senior players like Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi.

The Herons are expected to continue in this fashion and compete for the Champions Cup. However, Tata Martino has warned that they are not favorites. He added:

“We have the same obligations as Philadelphia, Pachuca, America, Monterrey, Tigres, Cincinnati. The only way we become favourites is based on what we do on the field. I don't acknowledge favouritism before the ball moves. We don't claim favouritism at the expense of other institutions.”

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez shine together for Inter Miami at Orlando City's expense

Famous for their telepathic connection at Barcelona, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are currently showcasing their abilities together at Inter Miami. Their performance in the MLS, like their six-year tenure in Barcelona, is already showing signs of big things to come.

Messi scored twice in the first half against Orlando City in the MLS, marking his third goal in three outings. Suarez also scored twice, while providing two assists on the night. Robert Taylor scored Inter Miami's fifth goal, bringing the eventual score to 5-0 for the Herons.

The former Barcelona representatives at Inter Miami also include Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Fans will be hoping that their experience at the highest level of European football will be enough to lead them into the MLS playoffs this season.