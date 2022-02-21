“Have shown some great form” – Peter Schmeichel names club that can challenge Manchester United for fourth-place in Premier League 

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has backed his former club to secure the fourth spot this season and believes Arsenal will pose the biggest threat to the Red Devils.

Although the 20-time English champions currently sit fourth in the table, Arsenal, Wolves and Tottenham have all played fewer games.

Schmeichel believes the Gunners will pose the biggest threat to his former employers for a top-four finish. However, the Dane believes that Manchester United still holds an advantage as they have points on the board over games in hand.

When asked about his prediction for the fourth spot during an interview on BBC 5 Live Breakfast, the former Manchester United keeper said:

"I think Arsenal have shown some great form. But actually, on current form in the last five games, Man United is a little bit better than Arsenal. It’s hard to see but they are. I think having the points on the board rather than games in hand [is more important]."

Wolves are six points off the top four with two games in hand

Ralf Rangnick's side secured all three points at Elland Road on Sunday, beating Leeds United 2-4 in a thrilling encounter.

The win sees the Red Devils establish a four-point gap between them and fifth-placed West Ham United, who only managed a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Manchester United and Arsenal are not the only challengers for a top-four finish

This season could turn out to be one of the most remarkable ones in the history of the Premier League. The title race, top-four race and the relegation battle all look wide open and could be contested until the last day of the season.

Manchester City and Liverpool are the two teams fighting for the title while Chelsea should comfortably secure the third spot.

Arteta on the top four:



"There is a long way to go. But we are a little bit closer today because we won our game. It is what we have to do. You can see with the results how tough it is to win in this league. So we need to go on Thursday again."

As many as five teams are in the race for the final Champions League spot and it could go down to the wire.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur stunned Manchester City at the weekend, beating the Premier League holders 3-2 at Etihad. The Lilywhites are seven points behind Manchester United but have played three fewer games.

West Ham have been struggling of late but also have the quality to bounce back while Bruno Lage's Wolves should not be taken for granted.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar