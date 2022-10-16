"Have you tried unplugging and plugging it back again?" "I blame Drake" - Twitter reacts hilariously as Leeds United vs Arsenal gets temporarily suspended due to a power cut at Elland Road 

Arsenal's away clash against Leeds United had to be paused due to a power cut at Elland Road.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table, having collected 24 points from their first nine games of the season. However, their quest for a ninth win in 10 games has been temporarily suspended.

There is no timeline yet regarding when the game can restart. The officials seemingly lost contact with VAR and goalline technology, and for that reason, the game had to be stopped.

Fans were shocked to see the latest developments during the game. Some stated that it's the only way Mikel Arteta's team can be stopped this season.

Others opined that someone should use the good old trick of pulling the plug out and then putting it back in. Others said that it has happened due to Drake betting on the game.

With a win against Leeds, the Gunners can potentially move four points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's team are set to take on Liverpool next later this evening.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talked about psychological advantage of going four points clear

Arsenal have the chance to potentially get a four-point advantage over Leeds United at the top of the league table. Mikel Arteta told the media ahead of the game that his team should solely focus on the job at hand, which is to face Leeds United and get a positive result.

He said (via arsenal.com):

"Now, the trick is how are we going to prepare for Leeds, mentally and physically. It’s going to be a battle - we know the way they play and how intense it is going to be and the crowd that they have, so it’s going to be a challenge. We have to be at our best again to win there."

Speaking of playing on a tough away ground like Elland Road and his adaptability to such games, Arteta said:

"I think so, but last year it was incredible - even when we were winning 3-0 that crowd is something that I’ve never seen before, and you can sense that. Every time I watch them and I’ve seen some games already and you can hear the noise, so we know how it’s going to be."

