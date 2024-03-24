"Haven't cried in a long time," "Bro, stop it" - Liverpool fans react as Fernando Torres pays touching tribute to Steven Gerrard

Liverpool fans online were left emotional after their former star Fernando Torres paid a fitting tribute to Steven Gerrard on social media. This came after the Reds' Legends side secured a 4-2 comeback win over Ajax Legends at Anfield on Saturday, March 23.

Liverpool Legends scored four goals in the second half to register the win against their Dutch counterparts. Derk Boerrigter and Kiki Musampa opened the scoring for Ajax Legends in the first half.

However, Gregory Vignal, Djibril Cisse and Nabil El Zhar put the Reds in front before Fernando Torres rolled back the years and netted the winning fourth goal.

Before the game, the club's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a picture of former teammates Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres together.

Torres responded to the tweet by heaping praise on his former captain:

"The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. #StevenGerrard."

Fernando Torres' gesture on social media left a host of Liverpool fans on X emotional and nostalgic. Some stated that this was the best partnership in world football while others applauded the Spaniard's love for his former club and captain.

Here are a few fan reactions from the social media platform:

Liverpool decided to host a charity match for their LFC Foundation in the ongoing international break. There were a host of former Reds greats in action in front of almost 60,000 fans at Anfield.

Apart from Gerrard and Torres, the likes of Jerzy Dudek, Martin Skrtel, Maxi Rodriguez, and Ryan Babel were also amongst the Legends side.

Anfield is currently witnessing a great season with the Merseyside outfit in the midst of a title race along with Manchester City and Arsenal. They have already won the Carabao Cup and are chasing yet more silverware this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are second in the Premier League standings, having picked up 64 points from 28 matches. They are only trailing league leaders Arsenal due to the Gunners having a much better goal difference.

Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres had a great partnership at Liverpool

Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres shared the pitch together from 2007 until the former Spain international left the club to join Chelsea in January 2011.

During their three-and-a-half seasons together at the club, Torres and Gerrard shared the pitch for a total of 117 games across all competitions. The pair ended up having a total of 24 joint goal contributions for Liverpool.

Gerrard assisted Torres 14 times while the latter assisted the current Al-Ettifaq manager 10 times. Their last joint goal contribution came in a game against Bolton Wanderers in Premier League on New Year's Day in 2011.

Liverpool won 2-1 on that occasion, with Gerrard assisting Fernando Torres as the Reds brought the game back to 1-1. The former England international then assisted Joe Cole who netted the winner in injury time.