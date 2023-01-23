"Haven't moved on from the problems in the past" – Roy Keane rips into 4 Manchester United players after their loss against Arsenal

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at four Red Devils players after their 3-2 Premier League loss against leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (January 22).

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the 2022-23 Premier League table to five points with a thrilling victory in front of their home crowd. Erik ten Hag's side, on the other hand, failed to climb to the third spot after losing their first match in their last 11 across all competitions.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort in the 17th minute before Eddie Nketiah leveled things seven minutes later. Bukayo Saka put the hosts ahead in style eight minutes after the break only for Lisandro Martinez to head in an equalizer in the 59th minute. However, Nketiah helped Mikel Arteta's side snatch all three points with an improvised finish in the final stages of the contest.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane shared his thoughts on Manchester United's performance and labeled Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and Scott McTominay as weak links against Arsenal. He said:

"United have made progress but at the end of the game, I'm looking at Shaw still at left-back – there are questions over him. Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay – it's like Manchester United haven't moved on from the problems in the past. I'm not blaming them as it was a tough game, give credit to Arsenal. It was a reality check."

Highlighting the Old Trafford outfit's lack of depth, Keane continued:

"I still think United are well short. They were missing players today but a squad like United should be able to deal with it. Then when the going got tough, you are looking at the bench and it wasn't great. For all the money United have spent in the past summer, they are still well short. I think they are certain for top four, maybe win a cup, but in terms of competing for league titles there is a way to go."

Erik ten Hag assesses Manchester United's performance after defeat to Arsenal

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Erik ten Hag shared his thoughts on the Red Devils' sub-par outing against Arsenal. He said:

"We have to face it and learn the lessons. We've made mistakes. All the three goals, we could avoid them. Normally we are better in such situations. It's tough, that's quite clear. You could smell it. There were moments on the break, but we have to defend much better."

Manchester United are next scheduled to take on Reading in their EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Saturday (January 28).

