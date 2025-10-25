“Haven’t seen this since 2009”, “Does whatever he wants now” - Fans stunned by Lionel Messi goal in MLS playoff win over Nashville 

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami got off to a flying start in the MLS Cup playoffs as they made light work of Nashville SC in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round best-of-3 series. The 38-year-old marked his appearance with a brace as the Herons moved to within touching distance of reaching their conference semifinals.Inter Miami started the match strongly and were ahead just after 19 minutes. Lionel Messi passed the ball to Luis Suarez, who waited and allowed the Argentine to continue his run into the box before sending a precise cross that Messi finished off with a diving header. It was the 29th headed goal of Messi’s professional career.Tadeo Allende doubled Inter Miami’s lead in the 62nd minute, while Messi added a third deep into added time after Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis flapped at a low cross across his goalmouth. Harry Mukhtar pulled one back for the visitors as the match ended in a 3-1 victory for Javier Mascherano’s men.While Messi impressed on the night, fans were particularly stunned by his first goal. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to wax lyrical about it, with one writing:“Messi Airlines now boarding — destination: top corner. 🔥✈️🐐”Elara ✨🌙 @HelloElaraLINK@TouchlineX Messi Airlines now boarding — destination: top corner. 🔥✈️🐐Another suggested the goal was reminiscent of his 2009 Champions League final header against Manchester United.“haven’t seen this since 2009,” they wrote.the.best @thebest_LFCLINK@TouchlineX haven't seen this since 2009😂One fan took a thinly veiled jab at Cristiano Ronaldo, saying Messi’s continuous goalscoring might force him to retire at 70.“Someone might retire at 70 if messi doesn't stop scoring😭,” they wrote.Dax @sxne_citizenLINK@TouchlineX Someone might retire at 70 if messi doesn't stop scoring😭“Bro does whatever he wants now 😄👏👏,” another added.Oluwafemi @Focus_f_LINK@TouchlineX Bro does whatever he wants now 😄👏👏“You'll can keep your CR7. Messi is the greatest player on earth right now. Really don't care what anyone says,” a fan wrote.lynn Singh @LSingh2015LINK@TouchlineX You'll can keep your CR7. Messi is the greatest player on earth right now. Really don't care what anyone says.MLS chief heaps praise on Lionel Messi during MLS Golden Boot presentationBefore kickoff, Lionel Messi was honored with the MLS Golden Boot after finishing as the league’s top scorer with 29 goals, marking his first time winning the award. MLS commissioner Don Garber was full of praise for Lionel Messi before he presented the award to the Inter Miami talisman. He said:&quot;I'm here tonight not just to attend the game but to present Leo with the Golden Boot. I don't think we ever could have imagined that Leo would have been able to deliver for this club, for this city and for this league the way he had.&quot;He has reset the trajectory for Major League Soccer, and we were already doing pretty well. And I think having three more years is just going to be another gift. Hopefully, it's the gift that keeps on giving. It's been just a thrill to watch him play and to see how happy he is here in Miami and here in the United States.&quot;As an indication that Messi will probably hang his boots in the United States, the 38-year-old recently put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension with Inter Miami.