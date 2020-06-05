Real Madrid Transfer News: Havertz bid rejected, Lautaro Martinez targeted?

A roundup of all Real Madrid related transfer news.

Which players have been targeted by Real Madrid this season? We take a look.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news on Kai Havertz and Lautaro Martinez

With the return of football not far away, transfer rumors have started to dominate the headlines. Real Madrid, as usual, are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window. Here we look at all the updates surrounding the players that Los Blancos have been linked with, and some departures that might be on the cards.

Leverkusen dismiss Real Madrid's offer for Havertz

Kai Havertz has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga this season. Such has been the 20-year old's performances that the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Real Madrid have all registered an interest in signing him.

Now, strong rumors are circulating that Real Madrid have had an initial bid rejected by Bayer Leverkusen. As per reports, Los Blancos offered €80 million for the German, but the German club are holding out for at least €100 million. It has also been reported that Real Madrid were willing to loan the player back for a season but even this deal has been rejected by the Bundesliga side.

Leverkusen have rejected a €80m offer from Real Madrid for Kai Havertz, including an immediate loan back to Leverkusen for one year. Bayer 04 will not accept anything below €100m [Bild] pic.twitter.com/zBK4BKbu3R — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 4, 2020

Real Madrid join the hunt for Lautaro Martinez

In a market, where strikers have become the most valuable commodity, Inter Milan's striker Lautaro Martinez has turned himself into one of the best young strikers in Europe this season. His form has not gone unnoticed; as Barcelona according to reports are willing to trigger his €111 million release clause.

Lautaro Martinez

However, Real Madrid too now have joined the race to recruit the youngster, according to reports in Sky Italia. Martinez is seen as the ideal replacement for Karim Benzema by the Spanish side. Especially with Luka Jovic failing to perform, Martinez is being seen as the No.9 for the future.

Martinez has scored 22 goals in 40 appearances for club and country this season. The Argentine has formed an effective partnership with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku for Inter Milan this season.

Sancho targeted to replace Bale?

Another Bundesliga star that has been on the radar of some big clubs around Europe is Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. The 20-year old English winger has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 17 goals and assisting 16 others in just 27 Bundesliga appearances for the club.

Jadon Sancho

And now The Evening Standard has reported that he is being eyed by Real Madrid as a possible replacement for Gareth Bale.

Bale and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane have had a tumultuous relationship. And despite Bale's agent stating that the Welshman was going to play for Los Blancos next season, rumors surrounding his departure have hardly slowed down.

And with Sancho in such good form, it is understandable why Real Madrid are having a look at him. Although, one thing that could prove to be a hindrance in this deal, is the fact that Real Madrid currently have multiple players vying for a spot on the wings, the same position Jadon Sancho will be brought in for.

Real Madrid midfielder Rodriguez to move to Atleti?

James Rodriguez's move to Real Madrid from Monaco for £63 million back in 2014 was heralded as the signing of the season. It is fair to say that while the Colombian has had his moments, the move has not completely worked out.

And now, after a loan spell at Bayern Munich, it seems Rodriguez's Real Madrid adventure might be coming to an end. City rivals Atletico Madrid have sounded out, and the 28-year old seems interested in making the move. EPL club Everton too, have shown an interest in his services.

And now, Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has advised Rodriguez to be patient, stating to BLU Radio that coach Zidane has a lot of respect for the midfielder. With the summer transfer window approaching, i guess it's only a matter of time before we find out where the Columbian will be come next season.